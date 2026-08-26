Kira Taiwo, daughter of late Nollywood actor Ogogo, addressed viral claims circulating on social media about a new birth in the family

Photos and videos labelled 'My Daddy's Carbon Copy' spread online, framing the alleged birth as a bittersweet moment for the grieving family

Legit.ng had earlier fact-checked the claim and found the circulating media dated back to February 2024, when Ogogo was still alive

Kira Taiwo, daughter of the late Nollywood actor Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, has spoken out against a widely shared story claiming her sister gave birth to a baby boy just days after their father's death and burial.

The story spread quickly across social media, accompanied by photos and a video captioned "My Daddy's Carbon Copy."

The content framed the reported newborn as bearing a strong resemblance to the late actor, presenting the supposed birth as a bittersweet event amid the family's grief.

Legit.ng had already investigated the claim before Kira's statement and established it was false.

Ogogo’s daughter Kira Taiwo responds to viral baby birth claims following her father’s death. Photo: kira_taiwo

Source: Instagram

The photos and video in circulation were traced back to February 2024, when Kira herself welcomed her first child while her father was still alive.

No family announcement confirming any recent birth was found, though Ogogo had publicly celebrated becoming a grandfather that same year.

Kira Taiwo's public disclaimer on viral childbirth claims

Hours after the story gained traction, Kira Taiwo took to her Instagram story to address the matter directly.

She confirmed that no birth had taken place and urged the public to stop sharing unverified information about her family during an already painful period.

In her words, Kira Taiwo wrote:

"DISCLAIMER. Please disregard the information currently circulating that my sister has given birth. This is not true. We have been receiving several calls and messages from friends and family asking about it, so we felt the need to clarify publicly. At a time when our family is mourning the loss of our father, we kindly ask everyone to stop spreading or sharing unverified information about our family. Thank you for your understanding, prayers and respect for our privacy at this difficult time."

Family mourn Ogogo's death

The false report surfaced as the family of Taiwo Hassan Ogogo continues to grieve the actor's death.

Ogogo, widely regarded as one of Yoruba cinema's most recognisable figures, left behind a family now appealing for space and sensitivity as they mourn.

Kira's statement made it clear that beyond the factual inaccuracy, the spread of the rumour has added an emotional burden, generating a flood of calls and messages the family has had to field while dealing with their loss.

Late actor Taiwo Hassan Ogogo’s daughter, Kira Taiwo, addresses viral reports about her sister's baby birth. Photo: kira_taiwo

Source: Instagram

Islamic group raises millions for project in honour of Ogogo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that an Islamic group, Muslims Nigeria, has begun a water project in memory of late Nollywood actor Taiwo Hassan Ogogo after raising ₦5.331 million through its Sadaqah Jariyah initiative.

The organisation said the project aims to benefit the Ilaro community and pledged to publicly document its progress from construction to completion.

Source: Legit.ng