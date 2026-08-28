Nigerian military troops launched a joint offensive in the Kopre Mountain area of Hong LGA, Adamawa State, on August 27, 2026

The operation involved the ONSA Tactical Team and newly inducted 226 Battalion troops targeting a known terrorist enclave

The joint force was also searching for abducted persons, including Lassa school children taken in June 2026

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Adamawa State - Nigerian military troops killed more than 21 Boko Haram and ISWAP fighters during a joint offensive in the Kopre Mountain area of Hong Local Government Area, Adamawa State.

The Headquarters Joint Task Force (North East), Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), said the operation was carried out in the early hours of August 27, 2026.

Troops dismantle the entire terrorist camp, kill 21 Boko Haram fighters in Adamawa. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Getty Images

As reported by Channels Television, Mohammed Goni, Acting Military Information Officer, confirmed the operation in a statement issued on Friday, August 28, 2026.

The force said troops acted on credible intelligence before carrying out a stealth insertion into the terrorists' camp, despite the difficult and rugged terrain in the area.

The operation brought together the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) Tactical Team and newly inducted soldiers of 226 Battalion, recently posted to Sector 4, Adamawa State.

According to Leadership, troops made contact with the terrorists in two separate engagements after closing in on the camp.

Weapons, logistics seized and destroyed

"Following fierce engagements, over 21 terrorists were neutralised, while several others escaped with gunshot wounds. The joint force subsequently dominated the area, dismantled the entire terrorist camp and destroyed associated logistics infrastructure, thereby further degrading the terrorists' operational capability within the area," the statement read.

During a search of the location, troops destroyed motorcycles, bicycles, and jerrycans filled with Premium Motor Spirit believed to be part of the terrorists' supply chain.

They also recovered several AK-47 rifles, AK-47 magazines, and a large quantity of 7.62mm Special ammunition.

Search for abducted persons continues

The operation was also driven by ongoing efforts to locate and rescue people being held by terrorist groups.

These include residents abducted from the Mussa community in May 2026 and school children taken from Lassa in June 2026.

The Military High Command praised the ONSA Tactical Team and Operation HADIN KAI troops for their conduct during the mission.

The troops described it as an example of the joint force's ability to operate in restrictive terrain while dismantling established terrorist positions.

The theatre command said operations would continue until all abducted persons are found and rescued, with the broader goal of restoring lasting peace across the North East.

Troops kill over 21 terrorists in Adamawa operation

Source: Original

Troops kill armed bandit, arrest 2 kidnappers

Recall that troops of Operation Whirl Stroke conducted separate operations across Benue State on August 19, 2026.

A suspected bandit known as 'Cool Nigg@' was killed during a firefight along the Jortar–Atume axis in Ukum LGA.

Two suspects arrested in Logo LGA reportedly confessed to a planned kidnapping, and troops recovered a pistol, phones, and charms.

Troops foil terrorist attack in Sokoto

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Troops of Operation FANSAN YAMMA repelled a terrorist attack on a village in Sokoto state on August 21, 2026.

During the operation, soldiers neutralised one terrorist and recovered phones, cash, an ATM card, and recharge cards.

In a separate incident, a 43-year-old kidnap victim was rescued in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

Source: Legit.ng