Anita Joseph declared her scars are like a shield amid rumours of a broken marriage to MC Fish

Celebrity journalist Stella Dimoko Korkus alleged that Anita suffered domestic violence, multiple miscarriages, and infidelity during her marriage

Social media users debated the actress’s courage to speak out while questioning her estranged husband’s actions

Actress Anita Joseph has taken to Instagram to share a powerful message about resilience, saying her “scars are like a shield”.

The post comes amid swirling rumours that her marriage to Fisayo Olagunju, popularly known as MC Fish, has ended.

Reports suggested the union was plagued by domestic violence, infidelity, and heartbreaking pregnancy losses.

Anita Joseph declares her scars are like a shield amid rumours of a broken marriage to MC Fish. Photos: @realanitajoseph/@mcfish/IG.

Source: Instagram

Anita wrote:

“My scars are like a shield. They have made me stronger. Shallom,” she wrote, a sentiment that has sparked conversations online about the challenges faced by women in high-profile relationships.

Celebrity journalist Stella Dimoko Korkus (SDK) had claimed that Anita lost two babies during her marriage — one due to a stillbirth and another to a painful miscarriage.

SDK wrote

“These two pregnancies shattered her, but what broke her the most was holding her dead baby and crying over it"

The post also alleged that MC Fish, despite repeated instances of anger, temper issues, and substance use, received forgiveness from Anita after episodes of physical abuse.

The report added:

“He drinks, smokes, and takes laughing gas. He would display his temper, and she would forgive him. There are also talks he cheated on her several times, but he always asked for forgiveness"

Read the post here:

Fans react to Anita Joseph's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

@metchiefaith:

"This song encouraged me when I got a particular rejection that shook me. Now, I'm glad I patiently waited. I listened and listened. God bless you for this song"

@missliviaug:

"Mama this your hair is Biko do you need a house help?? I want to apply"

@uqueeenny:

"My warrior, my woman king my super woman. Mother hen nkem"

@missliviaug

"You are a strong woman clothed in God's grace and favour compliment of the season my Queen Ada Jesus"

@yhuu.jay:

"In this life, just put your trust in God regardless of whatever be might be going on around you. Take care of you dear anita"

@official_unique_del:

"Mother hen one beautiful soul I love u so much keep waxing strong nne"

@dynamic_business_mogul shared:

"This spider dey beat Anita whey big pass am,how? Even if na to sit on am she for just do am na..I no believe abeg."

@iam.chioma1 commented:

"Man go dey mistreat una Inside but everyday you come online to shower praises on your abuser. Make it make sense?"

Reports alleged that Anita suffered domestic violence at the hands of ex-hubby, MC Fish. Photos: Anita Joseph.

Source: Instagram

Anita Joseph preaches in church

Legit.ng earlier reported that social media was thrown into a frenzy following a clip of Anita Joseph preaching in church.

The actress was spotted on a church pulpit in a long dress and a matching scarf, preaching passionately.

Her video has now caused so many reactions online, with her fans and social media users giving their hot takes.

Source: Legit.ng