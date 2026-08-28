Music star 2Baba reshared estranged wife Annie's post celebrating their daughter Isabel Idibia's recognition

Lomofy Magazine named Isabel among the leading Gen-Z actresses shaping the future of Nollywood in Nigeria

2Baba called Isabel 'Uwana Jnr' and described her as a superstar in his heartfelt caption

Veteran music star Innocent Idibia, widely known as 2Baba, has publicly celebrated his daughter Isabel Idibia after she was recognised among Nigeria's brightest young acting talents.

On Friday, August 28, 2026, 2Baba reshared a post originally put up by his estranged wife, Annie Idibia, on Instagram Stories, adding his own heartfelt caption: "Our Uwana Jnr is now a superstar."

2Baba reshares Annie Idibai's post celebrating their first daughter, Isabella's recognition. Credit: annieidibia1/isabella

Source: Instagram

Annie had shared the recognition with visible pride, writing: "Oh our sunshine, so so proud!" alongside trophy and heart emojis, tagging their daughter's handle, @isabelidibiaaa.

Isabel Idibia Named Among Leading Gen-Z Actresses

The original recognition came from Lomofy Magazine, a youth-focused platform that spotlights emerging African talent. The publication listed Isabel among its leading Gen-Z actresses in Nigeria, describing her and her contemporaries as young women building remarkable careers and emerging as some of the most exciting names in Nigeria's next generation of cinema.

2Baba and Annie Unite Over Isabel's Milestone

What made the moment particularly striking was 2Baba's move to amplify Annie's post despite their widely reported marital difficulties. The couple's relationship has played out publicly, making his gesture of resharing her celebratory message a notable one for fans who follow the family closely.

By calling Isabel "Uwana Jnr," a term of endearment that carries deep personal significance, 2Baba made clear that his daughter's achievement was a source of immense family pride, regardless of whatever tensions exist between him and Annie.

Isabel Idibia appears to be carving out her own identity in the entertainment industry, stepping out from the considerable shadow cast by two of Nigeria's most recognisable celebrity parents.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that 2Baba and Annie also sent messages to billionaire Ochacho on his birthday.

A screenshot of 2Baba's Instagram story is below:

2Baba and Annie celebrate their daughter Isabella on social media. Credit: official2baba.

Source: Instagram

2Baba and new wife Natasha Osawaru trend

Legit.ng previously reported that 2baba and his wife made the headlines of blogs following a recent event they attended.

A video, which captured how both the musician and the Edo State lawmaker behaved at the event, has circulated on social media.

Netizens were more engrossed with the ensemble Natsaha wore for the occasion, triggering reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng