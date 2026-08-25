Divine Queen Yada publicly announced the end of her eight-year relationship with content creator Yada Awakening in an emotional Instagram post

In leaked chat messages, Queen alleged she was physically assaulted during the relationship, claiming Yada broke one of her teeth

Fans online recalled that Yada's ex-wife also previously raised domestic violence allegations against him

Relationships coach and content creator Yada Awakening is facing serious public backlash after his partner, Divine Queen Yada, announced the end of their eight-year relationship and shared disturbing allegations about what she claims happened behind closed doors.

In an emotional video posted to Instagram on Monday, 25 August 2026, Queen appeared visibly distressed as she spoke about the breakdown of her relationship with the father of her children.

Reactions as Divine Queen Yada ends 8-year relationship, alleges assault and abuse by partner Yada Awakening. Photo credit@dvinequeenyada

Source: Instagram

She said she felt embarrassed and ashamed, but expressed confidence that she would recover from the ordeal.

"I've tried everything possible," Queen said, adding that she ultimately chose to prioritise herself and her children's wellbeing. She explained that staying would have risked one of the parents ending up "in the hospital with something terminal." Despite the split, she maintained that Yada would always hold a special place in her life as her best friend.

Queen's abuse allegations against Yada Awakening

Fans defend Divine Queen Yada as she ends her 8-year relationship, alleges assault and abuse by partner Yada Awakening. Photo credit@dvinequeenyada

Source: Instagram

Alongside her video, Queen shared what she described as private chat messages between herself and Yada. In those messages, she claimed she had been physically assaulted during their relationship, alleging that Yada hit her and broke one of her teeth. According to the chats, Yada responded by advising her to see a doctor for treatment.

The allegations have struck a chord with many followers, who noted that Yada's ex-wife had previously made similar domestic violence claims, reportedly alleging that he struck her with a barbell.

Here is the Instagram post about Queen Yada speaking about her relationship with her baby daddy:

Fans react to the breakup

The post drew significant attention online, with many commenters saying they had long suspected something was wrong with the relationship dynamic.

@shesoaliya wrote:

"He has prior DV charges as well with her and privious wives when they were practicing polygamy.. it was shared some time ago. That's why I NEVER supported their content! EVER! Content vs reality! Two different things."

@official.k6n commented:

"Not surprised. Men that pander in videos tend to be like this behind the scenes."

@creativetoya shared:

"I loved the game he sold, but I've always said something was off. She was way too in line and didn't seem like she had her own voice. I always felt like Yada had the game, but something about him was off to me. It always seemed like there was too much control."

@fineshii_piinky wrote:

"It's been a Long week with these Social media relationships. I knew it was some off bout this one tho."

@jjjjnai added:

"If y'all were really listening to what he was saying, you would've known he has been putting his hands on her. Just saying. My gut told me when he came on my timeline for the first time two years ago."

@harleyqween697 concluded:

"Yep! We've been trying to tell people for years! She's not even his legal wife. She was the mistress! He beat his legal wife in the head with a barbell.. He was exposed years ago. He used to beat this girl and put all types of knots on her face and head. I'm glad she got the courage to leave!"

Ngozi Nwosu speaks about domestic abuse experience

Legit.ng had reported that veteran Nollywood actress Ngozi Nwosu opened up about her experience with domestic violence and the difficult circumstances surrounding her marriage.

In an emotional video, the actress recounted a painful chapter of her life, revealing that she walked away from her marriage just a day before her wedding. She explained that despite her elder sister's efforts to intervene and encourage her to go ahead with the union, she ultimately decided to leave.

Nwosu’s disclosure offered a rare glimpse into the personal struggles she faced at the time, particularly her experience with domestic violence. Her decision to speak publicly about the ordeal has since sparked conversations about abusive relationships, the pressure surrounding marriage, and the courage it can take to walk away from a harmful situation.

Source: Legit.ng