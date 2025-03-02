Ayo Adesanya has shared what she passed through in the hands of her man, though they were not married till she left his house

She said he used to beat her even at location and people used to come to her house to watch her being dealt with

Fans asked questions how she was able to stay for ten years in an abusive relationship, as some recounted what they know about her

Nollywood actress, Ayo Adesanya, didn't have it good while with her lover and son's father for ten years.

The movie star was a guest on media personality Chude Jideonwo's podcast, Chudeity, where she spoke about her past relationship and why she is not yet married.

Ayo Adesanya speaks about Bimbo Akintola, lover. Photo credit@ayoadesanya/@threalskulboy_omogoriola_hassan

Source: Instagram

According to her, she was in an abusive relationship for ten years. She asserted that her lover used to beat her at the slighted provocation.

He would go on location to meet her and create a scene. The actress explained that anytime he starts his drama, people would circle round her house to watch how she was being beaten.

Adesanya also pointed out that she used to cover bruises on her face with a glass, and many thought it was fashion.

The movie star explained that she attempted to leave the house three times, but she succeeded on her fourth attempt. She added that she had to leave the house in the middle of the night.

Ayo Adesanya speaks about colleagues effort

The role interpreter, who claimed that she was not married to her lover also shared the efforts made by her colleagues to assist her.

She remarked that Bimbo Akintola, Remi Surutu tried to fight on her behalf, but she had to stop them because she knew that her man would still beat for it.

Sharing details about their efforts, she said that Surutu almost got physical with her lover on location one day.

Adesanya says her man kidnapped their son

In another clip, Ayo Adesanya said that she had her son abroad and after returning to Nigeria, she sent the boy to live with her mother for a year because her husband does not want to see him.

Ayo Adesanya further explained that at some point, her man went to her mother and created drama just to kidnap the son he had been complaining about.

Ayo Adesanya speaks about her past relationship. Photo credit@ayoadesanya

Source: Instagram

Ayo Adesanya speaks about marriage

Sharing why she was not yet married, the movie star disclosed that she attempted another relationship, but someone bigger than her snatched her man.

Recall that Gorisola Hassan, Ayo Adesanys's lover also once opened up about their relationship. He said marrying her was boarding a one chance vehicle.

See the video here:

Nigerians react to Ayo Adesanya's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the interview granted by the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

@desicoletmarin reacted:

"I believe her cos she hardly talk about her past she has always been silent about it thank GOD she’s doing well."

@findtitilayoobileye commented:

"It never stops no matter the years you spend. Ladies!"

@officialvicomma said:

"Even while dating, don't raise your voice when talking to me because through out that day, I won't be thinking straight, talk more of raising your hánd."

@arewa_babygirl wrote:

"Omgggg , how did u endure for 10 year?"

@simplyqueenmmt shared:

"I can attest to the DV,cos I lived in Akobi close to the husband's family house and one of my church member stays opposite their house at Cole/Mabo Street and saw a whole lot."

@rhodjay commented:

"How do people stay in a abusive relationship or marriage , are you not loved at home."

@blue_kingx reacted:

"This story is so true, this same ex husband came to his mother in-law’s house in UI then to forcefully take their little son in a very dramatic way."

Source: Legit.ng