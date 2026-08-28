Operation Bluebird has launched Twitter.now, aiming to revive the original Twitter community-driven experience

Elon Musk's X Corporation files lawsuit against the startup amid ongoing trademark disputes

Twitter.now introduces unique features like AI-driven content analysis for trust and user control

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Twitter’s iconic identity is at the centre of a fresh technology and trademark battle after Operation Bluebird, a Virginia-based startup, launched a new social media platform called Twitter.now.

The company, founded by former Twitter general counsel Stephen Coates and his colleagues, is attempting to revive the name and branding associated with the original Twitter, which was acquired by Elon Musk in 2022 and subsequently renamed X.

Twitter makes a stunning comeback with the same colour and logo, ready to fight Elon Musk's X. Credit: Sqaure

Source: UGC

The launch comes after months of uncertainty surrounding a trademark dispute between Operation Bluebird and X Corporation.

Coates said the startup had waited long enough for a formal ruling and decided to move forward with its product.

“We are a small company, we have investors, and we have a product,” he said, explaining that the company was no longer prepared to delay its launch.

A new challenge to Elon Musk’s X

Following Musk’s acquisition of Twitter, the billionaire transformed the company and eventually replaced its famous bird branding and Twitter name with X.

Operation Bluebird later sought to claim rights to some of the abandoned Twitter trademarks, arguing that X had relinquished important intellectual property associated with the former platform.

X Corporation responded by suing the startup and seeking to prevent the launch of a competing service.

At an April 2026 hearing, US District Judge Colm Connolly reportedly made tentative comments suggesting that X could have abandoned certain intellectual property claims involving “Twitter,” “tweet” and the familiar Twitter bird logo.

However, no written order had been issued at the time of the launch.

Coates said Operation Bluebird interpreted the judge’s comments as sufficient grounds to proceed.

Twitter.now says it is “not X”

Twitter.now is attempting to distinguish itself from Musk’s platform, repeatedly stressing that it has no affiliation with X Corporation.

The startup says it wants to recreate the community-driven experience associated with the original Twitter while introducing stronger measures against misinformation, harassment and manipulation.

The platform currently has hundreds of users and includes familiar features such as replies and reposts.

One of its major selling points is Vera, an artificial intelligence-powered “veracity engine” designed to analyse posts and provide real-time information about the reliability of claims.

Trust, Free Speech and User Control

Twitter.now also offers a feature called the “Trust Dial”, allowing users to influence how much trust they place in content appearing in their feeds.

Its philosophy is summed up as “freedom of speech, not freedom of reach”. Users can express their views, but content deemed spammy, manipulative, harassing or deliberately misleading may receive reduced visibility.

The platform is also testing a paid early-access model, with users able to contribute $20 as “Founders” or $40 and above as “Fighters”.

The company says the approach could help limit bots and reduce dependence on advertising.

Trademark battle could escalate

Trademark attorney Josh Gerben reportedly believes Operation Bluebird has a potentially workable argument that X abandoned the Twitter trademark, although he cautioned that the dispute remains unresolved.

Elon Musk's X pushes back against Square's relaunch of the Twitter brand name. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: UGC

With Twitter.now, now live, the legal confrontation could enter a much more consequential phase.

For millions who remember the original Twitter, the launch represents more than another social media platform. It is an attempt to reclaim one of the internet’s most recognisable names while challenging the direction Musk took after acquiring the company.

Elon Musk launches xMoney

Legit.ng earlier reported that Elon Musk has taken another major step toward turning X into the "everything app" he has promised since acquiring Twitter.

The billionaire entrepreneur has launched xMoney, a digital financial service designed to let users send money, earn rewards and carry out everyday financial transactions without leaving the X platform.

Source: Legit.ng