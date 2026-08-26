Gospel singer Neon Adejo addressed allegations that he flirted with Alicia, the wife of David Martins, after offering her support

Neon revealed he kept his wife informed about every step he took to assist Alicia, including sending money and arranging accommodation

The singer shared a three-way call recording and private chats as evidence to counter David Martins' claims

Gospel singer Neon Adejo has publicly addressed the infidelity allegations directed at him after he stepped in to assist Alicia, the wife of popular photographer David Martins, during a difficult period in her marriage.

Neon had been accused of flirting with Alicia, with David reportedly presenting portions of their private chats as evidence. In an emotional video response, Neon laid out the full sequence of events from his perspective.

Reactions as Neon Adejo breaks silence on infidelity claims after helping David Martins' wife Alicia. Photo credit@neonadejo/@aliciadaniela/#davidmartinss

Source: Instagram

According to the singer, he first connected with Alicia after a ministry engagement in Nigeria, where she approached him in tears and asked to speak privately.

He noted that his driver was present throughout the conversation. Alicia allegedly showed him photographs documenting physical and emotional abuse and described enduring verbal abuse for three years. She also told him she had been staying with a neighbour after leaving the family home.

Neon shares what he did for Alicia

After hearing her account, the music star said he asked how she and her son were managing. When Alicia mentioned her son would need certain things, he sent her money. He also helped arrange an Airbnb apartment for Alicia, her son, and their nanny after she claimed to have been turned away by neighbours.

He additionally reached out to a contact who helped pay for her hairdo, and it was a photo from that session that ended up in a chat David accessed.

Neon Adejo addresses allegations against him. Photo credit@neonadejo

Source: Instagram

Neon maintained that he kept his wife fully informed throughout the entire situation, sharing the chats with his wife as proof. He also played a recorded three-way call involving himself, Alicia, and David, during which Alicia reportedly stated that Neon had not taken advantage of her.

David, Neon alleged, had stripped out key portions of their conversation before circulating it online to paint a misleading picture.

Neon sets boundaries going forward

Wrapping up his response, Neon acknowledged that the experience had taught him to establish firmer personal boundaries. He said he would handle similar situations differently in the future and thanked those who reached out to him with support during the controversy.

Here is the Instagram video of what Neon said about the allegations made against him:

Fans had a range of reactions to his explanation:

@Rachael Salifu wrote:

"Why didn't you allowed your wife to handle it? I don't believe"

@Ogonna Tallest commented:

"Awww!! See who his songs dey carry me enter Spiritual realm"

@Iyoma Miracle said:

"Boundaries is the solution to all this. Next time you are to help a woman make sure you do it through your wife to avoid this."

@Timmy Tol shared:

"At this point, I believe David Martins was just angry that Neon rescued the girl from being humbled and coming to beg him. Neon did them no wrong and he didn't flirt with that girl."

Neon Adejo, wife expecting first child

Legit.ng had reported that Nigerian gospel singer Neon Adejo specially marked his birthday, using the occasion to share an important announcement about his marriage with his fans. The singer accompanied the announcement with lovely photos that appeared to confirm the news that he will soon be a father

Following the post, fans, friends, and well-wishers flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. Many celebrated the singer on the new chapter of his life while offering prayers and good wishes for his marriage.

Source: Legit.ng