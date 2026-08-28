Math Graduate With Impressive Degrees Cries Out Over Unemployment, Shares Qualifications
- A young Nigerian graduate has shared his academic qualifications on TikTok alongside a desperate plea about his employment situation
- The 32-year-old mentioned the degree he graduated with, along with his Master's and PhD qualifications
- Despite teaching over 900 mathematics topics including advanced Engineering Maths, Ifeanyi says he has been unable to secure a job
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Ogbodo Kingsley Ifeanyi, a 32-year-old Nigerian academic known online as Maths Atoka, has sparked widespread conversation after posting his impressive qualifications on TikTok alongside the blunt declaration: "No Job 😭😭😭"
The post, shared by @campuzvibez on 27 August 2026, laid out Ifeanyi's credentials one by one.
Man cries unemployment, shows outstanding qualifications
According to the emotional post, he holds:
- A Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics, earned with a 4.10 GPA
- A second-class upper honours classification
- His Master of Science degree in BioMathematics came with a 4.75 GPA and a distinction.
- He is currently pursuing a PhD in BioMathematics.
Beyond his academic record, Ifeanyi runs a YouTube channel through which he has taught more than 900 mathematics topics.
Despite all this, the mathematician says he remains unemployed, a reality that stands in sharp contrast to the volume and quality of work his qualifications represent.
The emotional post read:
"Name: Ogbodo Kingsley Ifeanyi (A.K.A Maths Atoka)"
"32 years"
"B.Sc. Mathematics (4.10 2nd class upper)"
"M.Sc. BioMathematics (4.75 Distinction)"
"PHD BioMathematics (Ongoing)"
"Youtube: Mathsatoka (taught over 900 maths topics include advanced Engineering Maths)"
"No Job 😭😭😭"
Watch the TikTok post that sparked the conversation:
Canadian man gets another job after losing one
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man in Canada who lost his job has spoken out about how he was able to secure a new job immediately.
The man took to social media to share the kind of job he does, along with proof of what he does for a living.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng