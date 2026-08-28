A young Nigerian graduate has shared his academic qualifications on TikTok alongside a desperate plea about his employment situation

The 32-year-old mentioned the degree he graduated with, along with his Master's and PhD qualifications

Despite teaching over 900 mathematics topics including advanced Engineering Maths, Ifeanyi says he has been unable to secure a job

Ogbodo Kingsley Ifeanyi, a 32-year-old Nigerian academic known online as Maths Atoka, has sparked widespread conversation after posting his impressive qualifications on TikTok alongside the blunt declaration: "No Job 😭😭😭"

The post, shared by @campuzvibez on 27 August 2026, laid out Ifeanyi's credentials one by one.

A Nigerian man with multiple degrees cries out over unemployment. Photo credit: @campuzvibez/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Man cries unemployment, shows outstanding qualifications

According to the emotional post, he holds:

A Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics, earned with a 4.10 GPA A second-class upper honours classification His Master of Science degree in BioMathematics came with a 4.75 GPA and a distinction. He is currently pursuing a PhD in BioMathematics.

Beyond his academic record, Ifeanyi runs a YouTube channel through which he has taught more than 900 mathematics topics.

Despite all this, the mathematician says he remains unemployed, a reality that stands in sharp contrast to the volume and quality of work his qualifications represent.

The emotional post read:

"Name: Ogbodo Kingsley Ifeanyi (A.K.A Maths Atoka)"

"32 years"

"B.Sc. Mathematics (4.10 2nd class upper)"

"M.Sc. BioMathematics (4.75 Distinction)"

"PHD BioMathematics (Ongoing)"

"Youtube: Mathsatoka (taught over 900 maths topics include advanced Engineering Maths)"

"No Job 😭😭😭"

Watch the TikTok post that sparked the conversation:

Canadian man gets another job after losing one

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man in Canada who lost his job has spoken out about how he was able to secure a new job immediately.

The man took to social media to share the kind of job he does, along with proof of what he does for a living.

Source: Legit.ng