Portable opened up about why he frequently calls out top Afrobeats stars Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy and Olamide in a video on Friday

The street-hop artist praised the four musicians for using their global influence to elevate younger acts, unlike the Fuji legends he named

His remarks came shortly after he called out the same artists over their silence on dancer Poco Lee's legal troubles in the UK

Controversial street-hop artist Portable has finally put his cards on the table, explaining why he repeatedly targets Afrobeats heavyweights Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy and Olamide in his public outbursts.

In a video posted to his Instagram stories on Friday, August 28, 2026, the Zazu crooner admitted that his constant jabs at the four superstars are not rooted in beef but in a desire to get close to them.

Portable addresses his comments about Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Olamide. Photo: portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

The Zeh Nation boss also took a moment to genuinely commend their influence, noting that they actively use their global platforms to boost younger and lesser-known acts.

Portable takes a dig at Fuji icons Pasuma, Kwam1 and Saheed Osupa

Portable drew a sharp contrast between the Afrobeats stars and leading Fuji musicians, singling out K1 De Ultimate (Kwam1), Wasiu Alabi Pasuma and Saheed Osupa.

The singer argued that unlike their Afrobeats counterparts, these Fuji veterans are not doing enough to bring up emerging artists within the genre.

In his words:

"If you see me drag Olamide, the reason is because I want to chill with him. If you see me drag Wizkid, I want to chill with him. If you see me drag Davido, I want to spend his money. Davido, Burna Boy, Olamide and Wizkid are trying; they blow people up, but Fuji Artistes like K1 De Ultimate, Pasuma and Osupa Saheed aren't lifting Fuji underground artistes up."

The video surfaced just hours after Portable called out the same quartet for abandoning popular Nigerian dancer Poco Lee, who is currently facing multiple charges in the United Kingdom.

Watch Portable call out Fuji legends Pasuma, Kwam1 and Saheed Osupa, while explaining his reasons for repeatedly dragging Afrobeats stars Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy and Olamide in the video below:

Mixed reactions trail Portable's video

The statement sparked debate online, with some fans defending the Fuji legends and others finding Portable's honesty refreshing.

@FBallgist wrote:

"Why is he feeling entitled to their money like he's not a celebrity himself"

@Efak_pet_john_c commented:

"Portable style too plenty to chase clout and audience, different reasons by one man to drag different artistes"

@Gabmetax shared:

"Everybody gets their time. Nobody can stay on top forever na turn by turn... But if we're being honest, if we can get like 10 OBOs in the industry, the whole industry will move forward."

@Opesco90 pushed back on the Pasuma criticism:

"You can't say that about PASO sha. Go and ask Tiri leather, Taye currency and small doctor."

@omotosh06744125 agreed, adding:

"Pasuma helped Taye Currency, Small Doctor, Tiri Leather.. at least"

Portable shows support from Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy and Olamide while criticising K1 De Ultimate, Pasuma and Saheed Osupa. Photo: portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Portable explains why he walked out of the ring in match against Charles Okocha

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that controversial Afrobeats singer Portable was disqualified in his rematch against Nollywood actor Charles Okocha at the Balmoral Convention Centre in Lagos.

The singer explained that Okocha bit him during the fight, showing marks on his body in a video shared on Instagram.

Portable insisted he had dominated the bout before the scuffle and declared he would not fight again, framing his exit as a matter of self-worth rather than defeat.

Source: Legit.ng