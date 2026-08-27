A Nigerian man on X shared a full cost breakdown of his N2.3m solar installation on Wednesday, August 26

The setup includes a Sako 6.2KVA inverter, an Africell 5.1kw battery, and five 650W panels capable of running all home appliances

His post drew nearly 200k views and sparked debate over whether the system could handle air conditioners and a borehole simultaneously

A Nigerian man announced on Wednesday, 26 August, that he had successfully gone off-grid after spending approximately N2.3m on a complete solar inverter setup for his home.

Posting to his followers with the Arabic phrase "alhamdulillah," meaning praise be to God, he shared a detailed cost breakdown alongside a payment receipt confirming a transfer of ₦2,286,500 to an Access Bank account via PalmPay. The post quickly racked up 198,000 views, 1,800 likes, and 149 retweets.

The man shows how the solar system powers his house. Photo source: @0xmtech

Source: Twitter

What the N2.3m Solar Setup Includes

The system is built around a Sako 6.2KVA inverter costing N450,000, an Africell 5.1kw battery priced at N950,000, and panels plus miscellaneous components totalling N887,000. He also confirmed that the installation runs five 650W solar panels.

According to him, the setup is powerful enough to run every home appliance in the house, including the borehole pump, and he noted he still keeps his NEPA connection as a backup for when it is needed.

He had withdrawn $1,690 from Binance a day earlier to fund the final stage of the project, indicating he converted cryptocurrency earnings to complete the purchase.

The post arrives at a time when many Nigerians are turning to solar energy as a practical escape from the country's unreliable national grid and the rising cost of running petrol generators. For many households, solar has shifted from a luxury to a necessity.

See his post on X:

People Question If the Setup Can Handle AC and Freezer

The announcement immediately prompted questions about the system's capacity in the comments.

@worldofemotionz asked:

"Hmm I spent 10M , I mean I am off-grid but can URS carry AC ? And freezer. I just wan know if I burn money for nothing."

The man replied:

"Yep it can with zero stress just make sure it's an inverter AC & inverter freezer."

@worldofemotionz responded:

"With 2.5? Hmm, just turn off one biko, I dey beg U (no turn both on simultaneously for Ur battery to last years)"

@maahhzii questioned:

"Off-grid for 5kw? and you're pumping borehole too? For this rainy season?"

The man answered:

"Still have NEPA as back up but won't be using it as much."

@maahhzii said: "Yeah, you should have nepa as backup.. buh yh I get you."

@perfecttimingfr asked:

"How many panels?"

@0xmtech replied:

"5 650W each."

Man installs complete solar at home

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian content creator and tech enthusiast, @samtechie, went viral on TikTok after sharing how he assembled a complete home solar system for N4.5 million, a setup he said most Nigerians would be charged over N5.56 million to get through an installer.

For his setup, @samtechie purchased eight units of 620-watt Jinko solar panels, a 16.07-kilowatt lithium battery from LV Thompson.

Source: Legit.ng