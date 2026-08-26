Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham broke her silence on the death of veteran actor Ogogo with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram

The actress went further than words, swapping her Instagram display picture to a photo of the late star

Ogogo's daughter Kira spotted the tribute and dropped a reaction in the comment section

Toyin Abraham has finally spoken out about the passing of veteran actor Ogogo, and her tribute has moved fans across social media.

The Nollywood actress, who had been silent on the matter, took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, to share a short but deeply emotional message honouring the late star.

Toyin Abraham finally returned to social media as she mourns Ogogo after burial. Credit: toyinabraham/taiwohassanogogo

Source: Instagram

"It's very hard to say goodbye and type RIP baba mi owon 🙏🖤," she wrote, giving fans a glimpse into just how personally she felt the loss.

What made her tribute stand out was not just the words. Abraham also replaced her Instagram display picture with a photograph of Ogogo, a gesture that spoke volumes about the bond she shared with the late actor.

Ogogo's Daughter Responds to Toyin's Tribute

The tribute clearly reached the people closest to Ogogo. His daughter, Kira, spotted the post and responded in the comment section with love emojis, a quiet but meaningful acknowledgement from the family.

Ogogo, who was widely regarded as one of Nollywood's most beloved veterans, had a career defined by warmth and cultural pride. His death left a visible gap in the Nigerian entertainment industry, with tributes pouring in from colleagues and fans alike.

Toyin Abraham's post mourning Ogogo is below:

Actress Toyin Abraham changes her display picture in honour of Ogogo. Credit: toyinabraham

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng reported that actress Lizzy Anjorin mourned late actor Taiwo Hassan Ogogo, sharing why he stood out in Nollywood.

Reactions as Toyin Abraham mourns Ogogo

Fans who had been watching Toyin Abraham's page reacted with a wave of emotion once her post went live.

@ejiwumi_of_ekiti wrote:

"Mama please take it easy ejoor! I know how hard this is for you, e really pain us all💔 E sunree o omo kulodo!"

@capital_oe__ commented:

"A great man symbol of love peace and unity 🤝"

@ife_unusual122 shared:

"Anuty toyin I have been refreshing ur page since yesterday waiting for your post😢😢God knows the best 💖"

@abeniabdulwahab wrote:

"My his gentle soul rest in peace"

@evenchromaprinthub reacted:

"After all struggle. Sleepless night to make it in life, we'll still leave everything behind.. Ha!! LIFE 😢 E SUN RE OMO KULODO.. 💔"

Ogogo's daughter shares last WhatsApp message

Legit.ng reported that Ogogo's daughter, Kira, shared her last conversation with the late actor weeks before his death.

In the WhatsApp message, the late actor assured his daughter about his health, urging her to stay strong. The chat, which was shared online after his demise, has captured attention as many mourned Ogogo.

Source: Legit.ng