President Tinubu swore in Abel Olumuyiwa Enitan as Head of Civil Service of the Federation at the State House in Abuja on Thursday, August 27, 2026

Enitan replaced Mrs Didi Esther Walson-Jack, who exited the role after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 60 years

Tinubu charged the new Head of Service to uphold professionalism, integrity, accountability and efficiency across the Nigerian Civil Service

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sworn in Mr Abel Olumuyiwa Enitan as the new Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), following the retirement of his predecessor from the role.

The swearing-in was announced in a statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed Abel Olumuyiwa Enitan as the Head of Civil Service of the Federation on August 27. Photo credit: @DOlusegun

Source: Twitter

The brief ceremony took place at the State House in Abuja on Thursday, August 27, marking the formal start of Enitan's tenure as the country's chief administrative officer.

Enitan steps into the position vacated by Mrs Didi Esther Walson-Jack, who left after reaching the mandatory civil service retirement age of 60 years.

Tinubu had named Enitan, then the most senior Permanent Secretary in the federal bureaucracy, as her replacement on Wednesday, August 19, 2026.

Mrs Walson-Jack attended the swearing-in alongside her husband, Hon. Nimi Walson-Jack. Also present were Enitan's wife, Mrs Olawunmi Ololade Enitan, and the Permanent Secretary of the State House, Mr Peter Fashedemi.

Congratulating the new HoCSF at the ceremony, Tinubu urged him to maintain the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, accountability and efficiency within the Nigerian Civil Service.

Who is Abel Enitan?

Born on December 12, 1966, Enitan is an indigene of Osun State. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Banking and Finance from the University of Lagos and a Master's in Public Policy Analysis from Nasarawa State University, Keffi.

He entered the Federal Civil Service in 1998 as a Senior Operations Officer with the now-defunct Family Economic Advancement Programme (FEAP). Over the following decades, he built a career spanning several key federal ministries and offices, including the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs and the Office of the Vice President, where he rose from Chief Administrative Officer to Director between 2010 and 2018.

In December 2018, he was appointed Permanent Secretary and subsequently served at the Federal Civil Service Commission, and in the Ministries of Environment, Police Affairs, Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, and Education, before his elevation to the HoCSF role.

Walson-Jack lists her achievements

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Mrs. Esther Didi Walson-Jack, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), has clocked 100 days in office following her appointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in July 2024.

Speaking on Friday, November 22, in Abuja at a Recognition Dinner in honour of newly promoted directors, the HCSF reiterated its critical role in driving the needed Civil Service reforms, especially as it concerns the actualisation of President Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda.

Source: Legit.ng