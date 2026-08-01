Portable walked out of his celebrity boxing rematch against Charles Okocha after just one round at a Balmoral Group event on Friday

His management, Zeh Nation/Dr Zeh, issued a formal apology on Saturday, August 1, to organisers, fans and everyone who attended

The statement promised fans that Portable would "come back stronger" after the controversial exit left the crowd disappointed

Portable's management has publicly apologised after the street-hop singer abandoned his celebrity boxing rematch against actor Charles Okocha following a single round, leaving fans at the venue stunned on Friday night.

The event, organised by Balmoral Group, had been one of the more anticipated celebrity boxing contests in recent memory.

Portable's management addresses the aftermath of the singer's celebrity boxing rematch against Charles Okocha. Photo: portablebaeby/charles_okocha

Source: Instagram

When Portable refused to continue after the opening round, the atmosphere quickly turned sour, and the disappointment was palpable both at the venue and on social media.

By Saturday, August 1, his management outfit, Zeh Nation/Dr Zeh, released a formal press statement addressing the incident.

Management takes responsibility

In the statement, the management apologised to Balmoral Group, the event crew, fans, friends and family, acknowledging that the outcome fell short of expectations.

Rather than deflect blame, the team accepted full responsibility for the embarrassment caused.

"We understand the disappointment caused by the outcome of the fight and by Portable's decision to step away after the first round. While emotions can run high in moments like these, we respectfully ask everyone to respect his decision and perspective," the statement read.

The management also praised Balmoral Group for putting together the event in spite of the controversial finish, and pledged to do better going forward.

"We have taken note of the feedback, and we are committed to learning from this experience. We promise to come back stronger and do better next time," the statement concluded.

Portable's management speaks following the singer's controversial celebrity boxing rematch with Charles Okocha. Photo: portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Rematch had been highly anticipated

The bout carried significant backstory. Okocha had triggered the rematch clause after losing to Portable in their first celebrity boxing meeting in December 2023, and both men had spent weeks trading insults on social media ahead of their return clash.

For Portable, the stakes were even higher. He had already suffered a celebrity boxing defeat earlier in the year at the hands of content creator Carter Efe, making Friday's contest one he needed to win to restore his standing in the ring. Okocha, on the other hand, arrived motivated purely by revenge.

Neither objective was met. The fight's abrupt end after one round left both sides without the resolution they had sought, and Portable's decision to walk away drew swift criticism from those who had turned out to support him.

His management's apology is the first official response from his camp since the incident.

Read the statement released by Portable's management below:

Portable explains why he walked out of boxing ring

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that controversial Afrobeats singer Portable was disqualified in his rematch against Nollywood actor Charles Okocha at the Balmoral Convention Centre in Lagos.

The singer explained that Okocha bit him during the fight, showing marks on his body in a video shared on Instagram.

Portable insisted he had dominated the bout before the scuffle and declared he would not fight again, framing his exit as a matter of self-worth rather than defeat.

Source: Legit.ng