NFF President Ibrahim Gusau confirmed his resignation at a world press conference in Abuja on Thursday, August 27, alongside other board members

The resignations followed mounting pressure over Nigeria's failure to qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup and the 2026 FIFA World Cup

A fact-finding committee had submitted a report on August 21, 2026, raising serious governance and financial concerns within the NFF

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President Ibrahim Gusau has resigned from his position, ending an administration that came under sustained pressure over a string of failures by Nigeria's national teams.

Gusau confirmed the development personally at a world press conference held in Abuja on Thursday, August 27.

The NFF President Ibrahim Musa Gusau, alongside his Executive Committee and the General Secretary, have resigned from their positions. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Reports of the resignations had earlier emerged through former Super Eagles media officer Obong Colin on the same day.

The immediate spark was the Super Falcons' failure to qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil, a tournament Nigeria had featured in since the inaugural edition in 1991.

The Super Falcons lost 1-0 to Cameroon in the quarter-finals of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations, then fell 2-1 to South Africa in the World Cup play-off, ending their qualification hopes.

Following that result, the NFF sacked Super Falcons head coach Justin Madugu.

The Super Eagles also missed the 2026 FIFA World Cup, losing to the Democratic Republic of Congo on penalties in the African play-off, while the Golden Eaglets failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Adding to the pressure were financial concerns. Both the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) launched investigations into how a ₦12 billion Federal Government intervention fund, released in 2024 to cover unpaid wages, bonuses, and allowances, was used.

The NFF said all relevant records had been handed over to the anti-graft agencies.

NFF committee report raises governance concerns

Weeks before the resignations, a fact-finding committee chaired by Ambassador Fanny I. Amun submitted a report on August 21, 2026, examining the federation's handling of the Super Falcons' WAFCON campaign.

The report raised allegations that coaches and officials invited players to camp for financial gain, that NFF board members interfered in player selection, and that federation officials allegedly entered the Falcons' camp in Morocco without authorisation.

Differences in pay between players, coaches, and federation officials were also flagged, alongside concerns about money that allegedly went missing during the Morocco camp.

The committee called for tighter financial controls, clearer separation between administrative and technical roles, and objective player selection criteria.

It also identified deeper structural problems in Nigerian football, including weak domestic league management, insufficient coaching education, and poor player-development systems.

Despite the crisis, Gusau's tenure produced notable results. Nigeria reached the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, the Super Falcons returned to the Olympics at Paris 2024 after a 16-year absence, and new training and accommodation facilities were developed at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

The NFF had scheduled its next elective congress for September 27 in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

The resignations are expected to significantly affect that process and reshape the future direction of Nigerian football.

EFCC investigates NFF over corruption

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about the ongoing investigation by two anti-corruption agencies into the Nigeria Football Federation regarding the handling of a ₦12 billion intervention fund intended for players' bonuses.

As pressure mounts on the NFF board to resign, their leadership faces scrutiny amidst a backdrop of disappointing performances by national teams, including the Super Eagles' recent failures to qualify for major tournaments.

Source: Legit.ng