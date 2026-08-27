Veronica Tankpinu, a Lagos State University student, announced her graduation with a BSc in Computer Science in August 2026

She earned a Second Class Honours, Upper Division degree and celebrated the milestone on X with an emotional post

Tankpinu credited three things for her success as LASU held its convocation ceremony

Veronica Tankpinu, a Lagos State University student known on X as @VTanpinu55996, announced her graduation in August 2026 with a heartfelt post that has drawn warm attention online.

Tankpinu completed a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science, earning a Second Class Honours, Upper Division classification. Her announcement came during LASU's convocation period, and she marked the moment by congratulating herself in the comments of her own post.

A LASU graduate bags degree in computer science and lists 3 things she's grateful for. Photo: @VTanpinu55996

Source: Getty Images

LASU computer science graduate expresses gratitude

In her post, Tankpinu singled out three things she credited for getting her through the journey: the people who supported her, the faithfulness of God, and gratitude for the experience itself.

She wrote:

"Grateful for the journey, everyone who supported me, and above all, God's faithfulness."

She opened and closed her post with the same declaration, writing "God did it" twice, framing her degree not as a personal achievement alone but as the outcome of something far greater than her individual effort.

The post, which carried the caption "God Did It," was paired with a graduation cap emoji and a tearful smiley, reflecting both the pride and emotion of the moment. Rather than focus on the academic details, Tankpinu's words leaned into the weight of what the journey had meant to her.

Her self-congratulation in the comments, where she simply wrote "Congratulations to me," added a quiet, personal touch to what was otherwise a message of collective gratitude.

See Veronica Tankpinu's graduation post on X:

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng