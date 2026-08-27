An X (formerly Twitter) user flagged concerns that Remita's payment platform was absorbing funds without generating validation receipts ahead of the WAEC registration deadline

WAEC responded by directing affected candidates to visit its nearest office, including its Yaba location, to purchase registration PINs

The official WAEC portal lists August 30, 2026 as the registration deadline, not August 28 as claimed in the viral post

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and Africa.

Yaba, Lagos state - The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has told candidates struggling with online payments to visit its offices directly to obtain registration PINs, after complaints surfaced about transaction failures on the Remita payment platform.

The advisory came on Thursday, August 27, following a post by X user @ayoadekanmi, who warned that a recent upgrade to Remita's system was causing payments to go through without producing the confirmation receipts needed to complete WAEC registration.

Amos Josiah Dangut-led WAEC directs candidates facing Remita payment issues to visit its offices to obtain registration PINs. Photo credit: @waecnigeria

Source: Twitter

"The new portal upgrade by @RemitaNET has triggered a massive nationwide collapse, trapping payments! Hundreds of students are about to miss the @waecnigeria registration closing TOMORROW Aug 28 because Remita absorbs cash but fails to generate validation receipts," the user wrote.

WAEC's response to payment complaints

Responding to the post, WAEC offered an offline alternative for candidates caught in the payment gridlock.

The council said:

"Please visit the nearest WAEC office, including our Yaba office, to purchase a registration PIN."

Under the normal registration process, candidates purchase tokens online through WAEC's portal, with the token delivered to their registered email address once payment is confirmed. The council's response indicates that candidates who cannot complete the online process can bypass it entirely by going to a WAEC office in person.

Read WAEC's response to the complaint below in the X post:

Is WAEC registration deadline August 30?

Contrary to the August 28 closing date cited in the viral post, WAEC's official registration portal shows that the deadline for the 2026 examination is Sunday, August 30, 2026, giving affected candidates slightly more time to resolve any outstanding issues.

Legit.ng could not independently confirm that Remita's upgrade caused a "massive nationwide collapse" or that hundreds of candidates were directly affected by the reported failures.

WAEC’s 2026 registration deadline is August 30, while claims of a nationwide Remita payment failure remain unverified. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: UGC

The situation does, however, draw attention to a familiar challenge in online examination registration: cases where a candidate's bank account is debited but the payment is not instantly recognised on the registration portal.

Candidates in this position are advised to contact WAEC or visit an office to sort out their registration before the deadline closes.

Read more on WAEC

WAEC changes question pattern

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that WAEC introduced upgraded question serialisation to ensure candidates receive different question arrangements in CBT exams.

Over 1.9 million candidates registered for the 2026 WASSCE under the computer-based examination format.

WAEC, however, warned against malpractice syndicates while confirming strict monitoring and prosecution measures during the exams.

Source: Legit.ng