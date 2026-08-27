WAEC Issues Urgent Message to Students Over Remita Payment Problems
- An X (formerly Twitter) user flagged concerns that Remita's payment platform was absorbing funds without generating validation receipts ahead of the WAEC registration deadline
- WAEC responded by directing affected candidates to visit its nearest office, including its Yaba location, to purchase registration PINs
- The official WAEC portal lists August 30, 2026 as the registration deadline, not August 28 as claimed in the viral post
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and Africa.
Yaba, Lagos state - The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has told candidates struggling with online payments to visit its offices directly to obtain registration PINs, after complaints surfaced about transaction failures on the Remita payment platform.
The advisory came on Thursday, August 27, following a post by X user @ayoadekanmi, who warned that a recent upgrade to Remita's system was causing payments to go through without producing the confirmation receipts needed to complete WAEC registration.
"The new portal upgrade by @RemitaNET has triggered a massive nationwide collapse, trapping payments! Hundreds of students are about to miss the @waecnigeria registration closing TOMORROW Aug 28 because Remita absorbs cash but fails to generate validation receipts," the user wrote.
WAEC's response to payment complaints
Responding to the post, WAEC offered an offline alternative for candidates caught in the payment gridlock.
The council said:
"Please visit the nearest WAEC office, including our Yaba office, to purchase a registration PIN."
Under the normal registration process, candidates purchase tokens online through WAEC's portal, with the token delivered to their registered email address once payment is confirmed. The council's response indicates that candidates who cannot complete the online process can bypass it entirely by going to a WAEC office in person.
Read WAEC's response to the complaint below in the X post:
Is WAEC registration deadline August 30?
Contrary to the August 28 closing date cited in the viral post, WAEC's official registration portal shows that the deadline for the 2026 examination is Sunday, August 30, 2026, giving affected candidates slightly more time to resolve any outstanding issues.
Legit.ng could not independently confirm that Remita's upgrade caused a "massive nationwide collapse" or that hundreds of candidates were directly affected by the reported failures.
The situation does, however, draw attention to a familiar challenge in online examination registration: cases where a candidate's bank account is debited but the payment is not instantly recognised on the registration portal.
Candidates in this position are advised to contact WAEC or visit an office to sort out their registration before the deadline closes.
Read more on WAEC
- WAEC Launches Digital Certificate Platform in Nigeria, 4 Other Countries
- Oyo: WAEC Under Fire as Students Sit for WASSCE Papers Late Into the Night, Videos Surface
- How much is WAEC and NECO registration in 2026? Comprehensive guide
WAEC changes question pattern
Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that WAEC introduced upgraded question serialisation to ensure candidates receive different question arrangements in CBT exams.
Over 1.9 million candidates registered for the 2026 WASSCE under the computer-based examination format.
WAEC, however, warned against malpractice syndicates while confirming strict monitoring and prosecution measures during the exams.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.