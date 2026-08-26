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Skyewise Foundation Opens ₦15m Business Grant for Nigerian SMEs and Entrepreneurs
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Skyewise Foundation Opens ₦15m Business Grant for Nigerian SMEs and Entrepreneurs

by  Pascal Oparada
3 min read
  • Skyewise Foundation introduces a ₦15 million grant to support Nigerian entrepreneurs and business ideas
  • Applications open to aspiring entrepreneurs, existing business owners, and individuals with viable ideas
  • Successful applicants can use funds for launching, expanding, or strengthening their ventures

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Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Skyewise Foundation has opened applications for its ₦15 million Business Grant, offering financial support to Nigerian entrepreneurs, aspiring business owners and individuals with viable ideas looking to turn their plans into sustainable ventures.

The initiative, launched under the Foundation’s MTC 6.0 programme, is designed to support entrepreneurs at different stages of their business journey.

Nigerian businesses can now apply for the Skywise grant to grow their businesses
Nigerian businesses can now apply for the Skywise grant to grow their businesses Credit: Novatis
Source: Getty Images

It seeks to provide funding for people with promising ideas, existing businesses ready to expand, and individuals looking to establish a viable trade or enterprise.

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Who can apply?

Unlike some business funding programmes that require applicants to already operate established businesses, the Skyewise Foundation grant is open to a broader range of entrepreneurs.

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Eligible applicants include individuals with promising business ideas, entrepreneurs seeking to scale existing ventures and people looking to start a trade or new enterprise.

Applicants are expected to demonstrate that their ideas or businesses have potential for growth, sustainability and meaningful impact.

The Foundation said the initiative is intended to help promising entrepreneurs move from ideas to implementation while giving existing businesses the resources needed to reach their next stage of development.

₦15m grant pool available

The Foundation has set aside a total grant pool of ₦15 million for successful applicants under the initiative.

However, the amount represents the combined funding available to selected beneficiaries, rather than ₦15 million being awarded to each applicant.

Successful applicants may use the funding to launch a business, strengthen an existing venture, purchase necessary resources or support expansion, depending on the terms of the programme.

The initiative could provide a significant opportunity for entrepreneurs struggling to access capital to move their businesses forward.

How to apply

Interested applicants can submit their applications through the official application form. Prospective beneficiaries should carefully review the requirements and provide accurate information when completing their submissions.

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Nigerian businesses can now apply for the Skywise grant to grow their businesses
Nigerian businesses can now apply for the Skywise grant to grow their businesses Credit: Novatis
Source: Getty Images

Programme: Skyewise Foundation Business Grant Initiative: MTC 6.0. Total Grant Pool: ₦15 million. Target: Aspiring and existing entrepreneurs

Application: Skyewise Foundation Business Grant Application Form

Applicants should check the application form for the current closing date and other submission requirements.

FG opens N5m grant for young Nigerian founders

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Ministry of Youth Development has opened applications for the NiYA × Cascador Founders Programme, a four-week initiative designed to help young Nigerian entrepreneurs strengthen their businesses and become investment-ready.

The programme is being implemented in partnership with Cascador and Sapphital and will select 20 young founders for an intensive programme focused on business development, investment readiness, pitch preparation and mentorship.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Pascal Oparada avatar

Pascal Oparada (Business editor) For over a decade, Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy. He has worked in many media organizations such as Daily Independent, TheNiche newspaper, and the Nigerian Xpress. He is a 2018 PwC Media Excellence Award winner. Email:pascal.oparada@corp.legit.ng

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