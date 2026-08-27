Nollywood actor Joseph Momodu announced his promotion to Specialist in the U.S. Army after completing 17 weeks of rigorous training

Momodu shared images of himself in uniform alongside fellow U.S. military officers on Instagram on August 27, 2026

Colleagues including Sola Sobowale, Gabriel Afolayan and Jigan Babaoja led an outpouring of congratulations from the Nollywood community

Nollywood actor Joseph Momodu has hit a major milestone in his new life as a United States soldier, officially earning the rank of Specialist after completing 17 weeks of military training.

The actor took to Instagram on August 27, 2026, posting a series of photos dressed in full U.S. Army uniform alongside fellow military officers.

Nollywood actor Joseph Momodu marks a major milestone as he officially becomes a U.S. Army specialist following 17 weeks of BCT and AIT. Photo: _josephmomodu

Source: Instagram

In his caption, he made it clear that the achievement was the product of sweat, discipline, and determination.

Joseph Momodu wrote:

"Life's achievement feels more dignifying when things are EARNED, not GIVEN. 💣💪🏿 After 17weeks of BCT (Basic Combat Training) and AIT (Advanced Individual Training) on my MOS (Military Occupational Specialty), it's now OFFICIAL to make WELCOME, Specialist JA Momodu TO THE BIG ARMY. #soldier"

Actor Joseph Momodu's journey from Nollywood to the U.S. Army

Joseph Momodu first announced his enlistment back on June 26, 2026, revealing that he had completed a 10-week Basic Combat Training programme with no access to communication throughout.

At the time, he spoke about how the experience pushed him physically and mentally to his limits.

The actor also disclosed that joining the military carried a deeply personal significance.

His decision was partly inspired by his late father, who served in the Nigerian Police Force, with Joseph Momodu honouring his memory more than two decades after his passing.

Check out actor Joseph Momodu's post on Instagram, celebrating his new US. Army achievement below:

Nollywood colleagues and fans react to Joseph Momodu's post

The Nollywood community wasted no time in flooding the comments section with pride and humour.

Veteran actress Sola Sobowale led the celebrations, writing:

"God bless you my darling🔥🔥❤️❤️"

Gabriel Afolayan, @gabbylucciii, captured the full arc of the journey:

"Solder Bwoy alpha tango tango alpha, dispatch!! Joe the dreamer to Joe the achiever 🍷"

Actor Jigan Baba Oja kept it short and warm:

"❤️❤️❤️ Oremi"

@jessybrass brought the laughs:

"You would have been waiting for this day from yellow phase 😂😂😂 Congratulations🎊"

Actress Bimpe Akintunde also joined in the celebrations:

"I celebrate you Great Guy 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍"

And @mrumanu_elijah could not resist a playful jab:

"Oya come make we go fight bandit for zamfara 😂😂😂. Congratulations my G"

Nollywood actor Joseph Momodu proudly showcases his U.S. Army milestone after 17 weeks of rigorous military training in the United States. Photo: _josephmomodu

Source: Instagram

Actress Grace Bassey becomes a sailor in the United States

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actress Grace Charis Bassey, who became an American sailor, has shared the inspiring news of her transformation from the movie set to military service in the United States.

The 33-year-old Nollywood star, who previously went by the name Belinda Effah, took to her Instagram page to reveal that she had completed her US Navy boot camp training and has now become a citizen of the United States

Source: Legit.ng