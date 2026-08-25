Nollywood actress Ronke Oshodi-Oke has defended her decision to accept financial support from politicians, saying she is focused on making a living

The actress urged Nigerians not to insult or drag her if they see her around political figures, asking them to understand her reasons

Ronke, who recently revealed that she spent up to N800,000 monthly on medication during a health crisis, also described Nigerian politics as “dirty"

Nollywood actress Ronke Oshodi-Oke has sent a message to Nigerians who may criticise her for associating with politicians.

The veteran actress explained that if people spot her around political figures, they should not be quick to assume she is supporting them out of conviction.

Speaking on the African A-List podcast, Ronke said her priority is making a living and taking care of herself.

Ronke Oshodi-Oke has defended her decision to accept financial support from politicians. Photos: Ronke Oshodi Oke

Source: Instagram

She stated:

“If you see me behind any politician, anybody, just see it as if she is looking for something to put food on the table. Just leave, let her eat. Do not insult or drag me.”

Her comment comes amid ongoing conversations about celebrities endorsing politicians and political parties for financial benefits.

Ronke was also direct about her position on Nigerian politics.

The actress said she would rather stay away from political discussions, describing the country’s political space as “dirty.”

She, however, stressed that Nigerians remain free to support and vote for their preferred candidates.

“I am not saying you should not vote for whoever you want to vote for,” she added.

Watch the X video of Ronke Oshodi Oke's interview here:

Reactions trail Ronke Oshodi Oke's interview

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@lanreydey4u stated:

"Shaking my head At least she’s being honest about where she stands. Everybody has bills to pay, but political endorsements will always come with plenty scrutiny."

@FreshAbidakun noted:

"That means she's selfish and self centred. She doesn't care if the politician is competent or will add value to the society but she's looking for a way to survive by endorsing them. That's Maniacal"

@OlaniyanAb95458 noted:

"She's shameless. Selfish people. They only think about themselves and not the people who die daily in this country as a result of bad governance."

Ronke Oshodi-Oke urges Nigerians not to insult or drag her if they see her around political figures. Photo: Ronke Oshodi-Oke.

Source: Instagram

Ronke Oshodi Oke reveals why she lost weight

Legit.ng previously reported that the actress sparked reactions with a video where she credited her drastic weight loss to a weight loss brand.

In her interview with media personality Chude, the Yoruba star kicked against rumours that she was sick and displayed briefly to show how strong she was.

According to her, she went to the UK, and her doctor advised her to reduce her weight from 110kg to about 75kg.

Source: Legit.ng