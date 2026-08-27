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Okin Biscuits Restarts Production in Offa After 17 Years of Factory Inactivity
Industry

Okin Biscuits Restarts Production in Offa After 17 Years of Factory Inactivity

by  Dave Ibemere
3 min read
  • Okin Biscuits ran its rehabilitated production line for the first time in nearly two decades at its Offa, Kwara State factory
  • The production restart came after stolen cables, motors, and electronic components had to be replaced during the rehabilitation process
  • The company confirmed that full commercial production has not yet resumed, with testing and calibration still ongoing

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Okin Biscuits has restarted production at its factory in Offa, Kwara State, marking the first time biscuits have come off the line in 17 years, as the company works to bring one of Nigeria's oldest indigenous biscuit brands back to the market.

The milestone was recorded on Wednesday, when a rehabilitated production line at the facility ran successfully for the first time since the factory went dormant.

Okin Biscuits has resumed production at its Offa factory after 17 years of inactivity, marking a major step in the brand’s revival.
Okin Biscuits is coming back, with its Offa factory producing biscuits again after nearly two decades of inactivity. Photo: saw
Source: Getty Images

The return to production followed a lengthy rehabilitation effort to restore the factory after thieves stripped the idle facility of critical equipment, including cables, frequency drives, contactors, motors, and various electronic components during the years it was shut down.

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What the First Production Run Achieved

Okin Biscuits described the exercise as a technical trial rather than a commercial run, to establish whether the long-silent machinery could be made operational again.

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The company said:

"At this stage, we were not concerned about colour, appearance or achieving the final Okin recipe. The objective was simple: Can we bring this line, silent for 17 years, back to life? And we did!"

On the same day, the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) reconnected the factory to the 33kV Band A electricity grid, a development the company said would support further rehabilitation, testing, and commissioning work at the site, Punch reports.

More Work Still Ahead Before Full Return

Despite the successful trial, Okin Biscuits was clear that it is not yet ready for a full commercial comeback.

The company said"

"There's still work ahead. More testing. More calibration. More rehabilitation. And, of course, getting that familiar Okin taste and quality exactly right before the biscuits return to the market."

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Okin Biscuits has moved closer to its comeback after restoring a production line that had remained silent for 17 years.
Okin Biscuits is beginning a fresh chapter as production resumes at its Offa factory after 17 years. Photo: sykono
Source: Getty Images

The company described the moment as one worth celebrating, with production machinery running, ovens firing, and biscuits moving off the line again.

It added:

"One step at a time. Okin is coming back,"

ThisDay reports that Okin Biscuits, founded in 1980, built a strong reputation as one of Nigeria's homegrown biscuit makers over several decades. Its revival is expected to rekindle consumer interest and restore manufacturing activity to the Offa facility, contributing to broader efforts to strengthen local production in Nigeria's fast-moving consumer goods sector.

MABISCO puts up factory for sale

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mayor Biscuits Company Limited (MABISCO) factory is now up for sale eight months after shutting down the operation.

The sale announcement was made by the company's finance director, Segun Matthew.

Matthew explained that the plant is open to two sales options: selling the plant or selling the machines.

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Some of its famous brands include MABISCO digestive biscuits, MABISCO cookies, MABISCO Cabin Biscuits, and Coconut Biscuits. The plant has packing machines that can do 350 packs per minute.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Dave Ibemere avatar

Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.

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