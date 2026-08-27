Odumodublvck publicly called out Arise TV presenter Rufai Oseni after receiving an interview invitation with his name misspelled

The rapper's outburst comes amid his ongoing public fallout with fellow artist Blaqbonez, which Oseni had already covered on air

Odumodublvck's social media rant drew sharp reactions from fans, with many criticising his behaviour towards the journalist

Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck has aimed at Arise TV presenter Rufai Oseni after the journalist sent him a letter inviting him for an interview, but got his name wrong in the process.

The rapper, whose full name is Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, addressed the error publicly after Oseni wrote "Odumodublack" in the invitation. The mistake proved to be a major sticking point for the musician, who wasted no time venting his frustration on social media.

Reactions as Odumodublvck fires at Arise TV's Rufai Oseni over misspelled name in interview invite. Photo credit@odfumodublvck/@rufaioseni/@blaqbonez

Source: Instagram

Odumodublvck's fallout with Blaqbonez sparked the invite

The backstory to all of this is Odumodublvck's very public rift with fellow rapper BlaqBonez, a fallout that has kept music fans talking for days. Oseni had already given BlaqBonez a platform on Arise TV to speak on the situation, and following that interview, extended a similar opportunity to Odumodublvck to share his own version of events.

Instead of accepting or simply declining, Odumodublvck went online and blasted Oseni in a series of all-caps posts, calling him out directly for the name error and questioning his competence as a journalist.

Odumodublvck calls Rufai Oseni name over interview invite. Photo credit@odumodublvck

Source: Instagram

Writing on social media, the rapper stated:

"ITS ODUMODUBLVCK SIR. YOU CANNOT EVEN SPELL MY NAME RIGHT AND YOU WANT TO TALK TO ME. I AM SO SORRY BUT YOU ARE A TERRIBLE JOURNALIST SIR. I WILL GO AND TELL SOMEONE ELSE MY BOSSMAN"

Here is the X post made by Odumodublvck as he lashed out at Oseni below:

Fans weigh in on Odumodublvck's reaction

The outburst did not go down well with a large portion of fans, many of whom felt the rapper overreacted to what was essentially a minor clerical error. Commenters on social media were quick to call out his behaviour.

@Obiiwil wrote:

"You have a terrible character. So Loud, Razz, and uncouth. Your lyrics say so much about your personality and how you think. You need to grow up and start acting your age and status. Stop all this actor, strong, rugged man BS. You're not a teenager anymore."

@Idaniski said:

"You can't call him a terrible journalist; that's a big fat lie. If you can't attend his interview that fine; you don't need to disrespect the man. I think you should lower your ego because acting weird because of a woman says a lot about you"

@GabbyG11 shared:

"The real person that knows everything is the girl. Not even Od. Cussing out bcoz your girl told you something that you weren't there when it happened and had no evidence yet is kinda weird to me."

@Johnson Ogwu said:

"If you truely had evidence of Blaqbonez's crime what's stopping you from getting him arrested and going to court, abi the thing go touch you too."

Wizkid reacts to Odumodublvck, Blaqbonez's feud

Legit.ng had reported that Afrobeats superstar Wizkid weighed in on the ongoing tension between Nigerian rappers Odumodublvck and Blaqbonez after Odumodublvck publicly asked him to release a new song.

Responding to the rapper’s request, Wizkid promised to drop the song while using the opportunity to address the feud between Odumodublvck and Blaqbonez. The singer urged both rappers to put their differences aside, signalling his preference for peace rather than allowing the dispute to escalate further.

However, Wizkid’s peace appeal quickly sparked reactions from fans on social media. Some reminded the singer of his own history of disagreements and public clashes.

Source: Legit.ng