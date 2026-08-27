The US Department of State has published guidance warning Americans and other nationals about scams both at home and abroad

The advisory covers tricks used to steal money, including fake distress calls from people claiming to be US citizens in foreign countries

Anyone who suspects a scam can call the Department of State's Overseas Citizens Services to verify whether a situation is real

The US Department of State has issued a public advisory warning Americans about the growing threat of scams, whether they are at home or travelling abroad, and has outlined six practical steps people can take to protect their money.

The advisory, published on the Department of State's official travel website, noted that while scams take many different forms, they all share one purpose: getting money from victims.

The US publishes six ways to protect yourself from scams in America and overseas. Photo Credit: Kevin Dietsch

Source: Getty Images

The guidance targets both everyday online interactions and scenarios involving people posing as distressed Americans in foreign countries.

Tips US Department of State wants you to know

The Department of State listed the following protective measures:

1. Never send money to someone abroad if you have not met them in person, especially if you connected with them online.

2. Do not share personal details over the phone or online, including on social media.

3. Be aware that anything that seems too good to be true usually is.

4. If someone claims to be a US citizen in distress abroad, tell them to contact the nearest US embassy or consulate directly.

5. If a person says they are a US citizen abroad and that the embassy refused to help, call the Department of State's Overseas Citizens Services at 888-407-4747 to confirm whether the situation is genuine or a scam.

6. If you do send money to a US citizen in a financial emergency, consider using a method that requires the recipient to show a photo ID before collecting the cash, and contact the nearest US embassy or consulate for guidance.

Why the advisory matters

The State Department's warning is particularly relevant for Nigerians with family members or friends living in, or travelling to, the United States, as well as those who engage in online relationships or business dealings with people claiming to be abroad.

Romance scams and fake emergency appeals remain among the most common methods used to defraud victims internationally.

The advisory makes clear that the Department of State can help the public verify suspicious situations before any money changes hands, offering a direct phone line as a safeguard against fraud.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the US government had warned its citizens against travelling to 23 countries.

US issues travel tips to Americans visiting Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US had released key travel tips to American citizens visiting Nigeria.

The tips covered everything from health precautions to strict firearm laws that carry heavy prison sentences.

This notice was published on the US Embassy website as a caution to American citizens.

Source: Legit.ng