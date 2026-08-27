The Trump administration has paused immigrant visa appointments, creating uncertainty for thousands wanting to move to the US

Nigerian applicants are significantly impacted by the new pause amid heightened immigration scrutiny

The pause allows consular officers to receive training for stricter visa assessments under the 'public charge' rule

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Just days after a US federal judge blocked Trump's immigrant visa restrictions affecting 75 countries, including Nigeria, the administration has now paused immigrant visa appointments worldwide.

The development has put thousands of people seeking to permanently move to the country in uncertainty.

Donald Trump halts immigration visa processing globally after a court ruling. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The US State Department said the pause, which took effect on August 26, is aimed at giving consular officers additional training on how to assess whether visa applicants are likely to become dependent on public benefits.

Why Trump paused immigrant visa processing

The latest move is part of the Trump administration's broader effort to tighten immigration controls and make financial self-sufficiency a central consideration in immigrant visa decisions.

The State Department has instructed consular officers to apply stricter scrutiny under the so-called “public charge” rule. The policy allows officers to consider factors that could indicate whether an immigrant is likely to depend on public assistance in the United States.

Officials say the global pause will allow consular staff to receive comprehensive training and ensure the new screening approach is applied consistently.

The duration of the pause remains uncertain, although reports indicate that interviews could be rescheduled rather than permanently cancelled.

What it means for Nigerians

Nigerians seeking US immigrant visas are among those affected by the latest development.

Nigeria was already included in a separate State Department policy that paused immigrant visa issuances for nationals of 75 countries from January 21, 2026, citing concerns about potential reliance on US public benefits.

The new worldwide pause is broader because it applies to immigrant visa appointments regardless of nationality.

For Nigerian applicants with interviews scheduled at US diplomatic missions, the development could mean delays, rescheduling and longer waits before their cases can move forward.

However, the latest pause concerns immigrant visas, which are used by people seeking permanent residence in the United States. It does not mean that all US visa categories have been suspended worldwide.

Another major shift in Trump's immigration policy

The announcement comes as the Trump administration intensifies its immigration crackdown through tighter screening, visa restrictions and expanded scrutiny of applicants.

Donald Trump halts immigration visa processing globally after a court ruling. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The latest move also follows legal challenges to earlier immigration policies, including a federal court ruling against a previous 75-country immigrant visa suspension.

For Nigerians and other prospective immigrants, the immediate concern is uncertainty over when normal immigrant visa appointments will resume and how much tougher the new screening requirements will become.

For now, applicants affected by the pause face an extended wait as US consular officers undergo the new training.

US may revoke visas of Nigerians, others

Legit.ng earlier reported that the administration of US President Donald Trump has announced plans to cancel the non-immigrant visas of foreign nationals who entered the country as short-term visitors but later filed for asylum to remain permanently.

A State Department spokesperson confirmed on Monday that the department was working with the Department of Homeland Security to identify holders of visitor visas who subsequently sought asylum in the United States.

Source: Legit.ng