Turkish Cypriot 'prime minister' Unal Ustel announced plans to replace the current full visa process with an e-visa system for three nationalities

The e-visa for Nigerians, Armenians, and Syrians will cost $40 and be processed within 30 days, with possible extension to 60 days

North Cyprus authorities say the new system will allow security checks to begin before travellers even arrive at the border

The Turkish Cypriot administration in northern Cyprus has announced plans to introduce an e-visa system for citizens of Nigeria, Armenia, and Syria, replacing the existing requirement for those nationals to obtain a full visa through a Turkish Cypriot representative office abroad.

North Cyprus announces a new e-visa system for Nigerian travellers. Photo: CyprusMail

Source: Facebook

"Prime minister" Unal Ustel made the announcement on Monday, August 24, 2026, following the publication of new regulatory changes that set out the framework for the system.

How the New E-Visa System Will Work

Under the new rules, applicants from the three countries can submit their e-visa requests online. A decision will normally be issued within 30 days, though that window can be extended to a maximum of 60 days where "administrative requirements" make it necessary, Cyprus Mail reports.

The fee for each e-visa application has been set at $40 (approximately €34.30).

The migration department will carry out an initial review of each application, with police and other relevant bodies consulted depending on the stated purpose of the visit.

This means security screening will begin before a traveller reaches the border, rather than upon arrival. Should the e-visa platform experience technical difficulties, officials at crossing points and Ercan (Tymbou) airport will be authorised to issue visas in person, provided the "interior minister" issues a circular permitting this.

No specific date has been given for when the system will go live, though the north's cabinet will retain the power to adjust which nationalities are included, while the "interior ministry" can revise the conditions and criteria for applications at any time.

Ustel's Reasoning Behind the Change

Ustel framed the reform as part of a broader push to modernise the administration's border management.

"We are updating our legal framework, strengthening our technical infrastructure, addressing personnel shortages in our institutions, and integrating the opportunities offered by technology into our security system," he said.

He stressed that registration is central to the new approach. "Our state must know who is coming to the TRNC, for what purpose, when, and under what status," he said, adding that "everyone who enters the country must be registered."

Ustel also positioned the change as one that opens northern Cyprus to the world without abandoning oversight. "Our country's doors will be open to the world, but our state will know who enters through these doors, why, and under what status," he said.

Currently, citizens of Nigeria, Armenia, and Syria are the only nationalities required to hold a full visa before entering the north. Nationals of all other countries may enter as tourists without any prior visa requirement.

The existing consular visa route for the three affected countries will be discontinued once the e-visa system is fully operational.

China releases list of visa-exempted countries

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Chinese National Immigration Administration, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has released an updated list of nations covered under its expanding unilateral visa exemption policies.

The measure allows qualifying passport holders to enter mainland China without a visa for short-term stays, part of a broader ongoing push by Beijing to revitalize international tourism and ease global business travel.

Source: Legit.ng