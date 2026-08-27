Former Mr Nigeria Ugo Nwokolo publicly apologised to his fiancée, Precious Happiness Eni, after she reportedly called off their November wedding

The Fruit Girl allegedly discovered Ugo had two children from previous relationships nearly two years into their romance

Ugo addressed the controversy in a series of posts on X, insisting their relationship was genuine and not a publicity stunt

Former Mr Nigeria Ugo Nwokolo has issued a public apology to his fiancée, Precious Happiness Eni, popularly known as "The Fruit Girl," after reports emerged that she ended their wedding plans upon learning he had fathered two children before their relationship began.

Precious, a popular Facebook content creator, had reportedly been with Ugo for close to two years before the information came to light.

Ugo Nwokolo apologises to fiancée Precious over undisclosed children before their wedding. Photo: ugo_nwokolo

Source: Instagram

News of the discovery spread rapidly online, with accounts suggesting she had turned to her followers for guidance after finding out.

On August 25, 2026, Ugo took to his X page to address the situation in a lengthy thread, first pushing back against claims that the couple had staged their romance for social media engagement.

Ugo Nwokolo sets the record straight

Ugo Nwokolo confirmed that traditional marriage rites had already been completed, making Happiness his wife in customary terms, and that a wedding ceremony had been scheduled for November.

He also explained that the couple had taken pre-wedding photos and videos ahead of the planned celebration.

Notably, Ugo disclosed that he had introduced Happiness to veteran Nollywood actor Chief Pete Edochie, describing him as a living ancestor and father figure, who blessed their union and prayed for a lasting marriage.

However, the centrepiece of his thread was a heartfelt apology for withholding information about his children from the beginning of their relationship.

"I use this medium to state unequivocally that I am deeply sorry for the hurt and pain I have caused my precious wife, Happiness Eni Nwokolo," he wrote.

He added:

"Baby, I know that words alone cannot undo hurt. I am not perfect. I am a work in progress. What matters now is not how well I explain myself to the public, but the kind of husband I choose to become from this moment forward."

Ugo Nwokolo explains his relationship with Happiness Eni Nwokolo after revelation about his two children. Photo: Photo: ugo_nwokolo

Source: Instagram

The fallout and Ugo Nwokolo's promise

Ugo Nwokolo also clarified that while he does have children, he has never previously been married, describing this as his first attempt at building a home with a partner.

"I take responsibility for my actions, and I promise to learn from this, grow from it, and be a better husband to you going forward. I am sorry, my love," he concluded.

Despite the apology, unconfirmed reports indicate that Happiness has chosen to walk away from the relationship and is not open to reconciliation.

Ugo, for his part, expressed hope that she would forgive him after he apologised.

"A lot of people have been asking me if Precious has forgiven me, the truth is, I don’t know. I have apologised, and I can only hope that, in time, she finds a place in her heart to forgive me. For now, I have to respect her space. I never imagined that something we looked forward to with so much excitement could suddenly become this uncertain."

The situation has continued to draw widespread commentary online, with many weighing in on the importance of full disclosure before marriage.

Watch the video of Ugo Nwokolo and his fiancée's traditional rites below:

Gospel singer Asu Ekiye announces end of 28-year marriage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that gospel singer Asu Ekiye announced the end of his 28-year marriage to Kunemofa Asu.

The veteran musician revealed that the marriage actually ended a year ago but said he waited before making the news public.

Ekiye said he chose to close the chapter with grace, gratitude and dignity while looking ahead to a new season.

Source: Legit.ng