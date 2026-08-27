The UAE government published the minimum age requirement for foreigners seeking a residence visa on its official website

The age threshold applies to all foreigners who wish to obtain a residence visa in the country

The UAE government's website contains the specific wording of the requirement for prospective applicants

The United Arab Emirates has confirmed the minimum age a foreigner must reach before becoming eligible to apply for a residence visa, publishing the requirement directly on the government's official website.

According to the UAE government's website, any foreigner who wishes to obtain a residence visa in the country must be at least 18 years old before submitting an application.

UAE reveals how old a foreigner must be before getting residence visa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

UAE residence visa age requirement for foreigners

The exact wording published on the platform states:

"In order to obtain a Residence Visa, you must be at least 18 years old."

The announcement clarifies a key condition that prospective residents must satisfy, placing the minimum eligibility threshold firmly at adulthood. Anyone below that age would not qualify to apply under the current rules.

UAE: What the rule means for foreigners

The UAE remains one of the most sought-after destinations for migrants from across Africa and beyond, particularly among Nigerians and other nationals navigating options for working and living abroad. The age condition adds to the existing set of requirements that applicants must meet when pursuing legal residency in the Gulf nation.

The government's decision to publish the rule prominently on its official platform signals a push towards greater transparency around immigration eligibility, allowing would-be applicants to assess their suitability before beginning the process.

UAE states financial requirements for residency permit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE government had published the monthly income foreigners must earn to qualify for a residency permit.

The required income depends on whether the applicant receives housing from their employer or arranges accommodation independently.

Source: Legit.ng