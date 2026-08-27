The UAE government has outlined four specific violations that could lead to a firm being suspended from obtaining new work permits

The conditions are drawn from Ministerial Resolution No. 543 of 2022, which governs administrative suspension of establishment files

Companies that abuse granted privileges or fail to meet labour accommodation standards are among those at risk of suspension

The United Arab Emirates has set out four clear violations that can result in a company losing its ability to obtain new work permits, according to an official government directive.

Ministerial Resolution No. 543 of 2022 governs the conditions for administrative suspension of an Establishment's Firm new permits.

UAE reveals 4 violations that could lead to suspension of firms' work permits. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Anadolu/Tim de Waele

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Violations that trigger UAE work permit ban

The UAE government outlines the following four acts that can lead to an administrative suspension:

1. Failing to provide appropriate labour accommodation

2. Facing allegations of human-related offences

3. Abusing the privilege granted

4. Committing breaches stipulated in the Cabinet Resolution

As the official directive states:

"Firms will be denied new work permits if they commit any of the following four violations."

What employers in UAE need to know

The suspension applies directly to a firm's file, meaning that any company found in violation of the listed conditions will be blocked from issuing new work permits for the duration of its suspension. The rules cover a range of conduct, from physical labour welfare obligations such as adequate housing, to broader ethical and legal breaches tied to how companies exercise the privileges granted to them under UAE labour law.

Employers operating in the country are advised to review the full provisions of Ministerial Resolution No. 543 of 2022, available through the UAE's official website, to ensure full compliance with all outlined requirements.

UAE lists 13 work permits available

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE government had published a list of 13 work permits available to foreign workers in the country.

The permits cover different categories, including freelance, part-time, student, juvenile, golden visa holder, and private teacher work permits.

Source: Legit.ng