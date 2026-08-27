UAE Announces 4 Violations That May Stop Companies From Getting New Work Permits
- The UAE government has outlined four specific violations that could lead to a firm being suspended from obtaining new work permits
- The conditions are drawn from Ministerial Resolution No. 543 of 2022, which governs administrative suspension of establishment files
- Companies that abuse granted privileges or fail to meet labour accommodation standards are among those at risk of suspension
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The United Arab Emirates has set out four clear violations that can result in a company losing its ability to obtain new work permits, according to an official government directive.
Ministerial Resolution No. 543 of 2022 governs the conditions for administrative suspension of an Establishment's Firm new permits.
Violations that trigger UAE work permit ban
The UAE government outlines the following four acts that can lead to an administrative suspension:
1. Failing to provide appropriate labour accommodation
2. Facing allegations of human-related offences
3. Abusing the privilege granted
4. Committing breaches stipulated in the Cabinet Resolution
As the official directive states:
"Firms will be denied new work permits if they commit any of the following four violations."
What employers in UAE need to know
The suspension applies directly to a firm's file, meaning that any company found in violation of the listed conditions will be blocked from issuing new work permits for the duration of its suspension. The rules cover a range of conduct, from physical labour welfare obligations such as adequate housing, to broader ethical and legal breaches tied to how companies exercise the privileges granted to them under UAE labour law.
Employers operating in the country are advised to review the full provisions of Ministerial Resolution No. 543 of 2022, available through the UAE's official website, to ensure full compliance with all outlined requirements.
UAE lists 13 work permits available
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE government had published a list of 13 work permits available to foreign workers in the country.
The permits cover different categories, including freelance, part-time, student, juvenile, golden visa holder, and private teacher work permits.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng