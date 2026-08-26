Prophet Kanu Iheanyi made the prediction about Peter Obi and the 2027 election in a Facebook post on Tuesday, August 25, 2026

The prophet said any prophecy pointing to an APC victory in 2027 was 'utterly false' and set a November 2026 deadline for his prediction to begin unfolding

Iheanyi claimed his prophecies carry a 98% accuracy rate and urged followers to trust his latest prediction would come to pass

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Ikeja, Lagos state - A Nigerian prophet, Kanu Iheanyi, has declared that Peter Obi will win Nigeria's 2027 presidential election, saying all predictions pointing to an All Progressives Congress (APC) victory are "utterly false."

Iheanyi made the declaration on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, through a Facebook post in which he urged followers to trust the direction he was giving ahead of the contest.

Prophet Kanu Iheanyi predicts Peter Obi will defeat Atiku Abubakar, President Bola Tinubu and others to win the 2027 election, citing a divine vision of his re-election. Photo credit: @emmaikumeh

Source: Twitter

What the Prophet Said About Peter Obi

According to Iheanyi, the signs pointing to an Obi presidency would become visible before the year ends.

"By November 2026, Peter Obi will be on everyone's lips. Come December, people and nations will begin to extend their congratulations to him," he wrote.

The cleric asked his followers to reflect on what he had previously said about the APC, suggesting his track record should give them confidence in his current position.

"Believe me, these events will unfold as foretold," he said.

Furthermore, he claimed a 98% accuracy rate for his prophecies, adding that when his predictions consistently materialise, he places the success rate at 150%.

He added:

"Believe me, it will come to pass."

Nigeria’s political landscape heats up as politicians and political parties intensify preparations ahead of the 2027 general elections. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

Nigerian 2027 Elections Context

Legit.ng reports that the prediction comes at a time when Nigeria's political space is growing increasingly active ahead of the 2027 general elections. Major parties and political figures are already making early moves to secure their positions before the race formally begins.

Obi, the former Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, joined the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in May 2026 after resigning from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on May 2, 2026. He was ratified as the NDC's presidential candidate on May 29, 2026. Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is the presidential flagbearer of the ADC.

Iheanyi's declaration adds a religious dimension to the already charged political debate over who will succeed President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Read Prophet Iheanyi’s full prophecy on the 2027 election below via his Facebook post:

Read more on 2027 election

Issa's prophecy favours Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prophet Samuel Issa said President Tinubu will win re-election in 2027, claiming he received a divine vision of the outcome of Nigeria's next presidential contest.

Issa shared the claim in a Facebook post titled '2027 Presidential Election Prophecy', saying he saw Tinubu emerge victorious at the polls and return to Aso Villa for a second term.

Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng