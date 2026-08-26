Petrol depot prices climbed across four major Nigerian markets on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, with MRS reaching N1,207 per litre in Lagos

Calabar recorded the steepest single increase, with Northwest and Soroman both raising PMS prices by N20 per litre

Port Harcourt and Warri depots also moved higher, with several facilities quoting PMS at N1,230 per litre

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends

Petrol prices at depots across Lagos, Port Harcourt, Calabar and Warri rose on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, with midday data showing widespread increases in Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) quotations compared with earlier figures.

Lagos petrol depot prices increased, with MRS recording the highest current PMS price at N1,207 per litre. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

Lagos Depot Prices

In Lagos, MRS recorded the highest current PMS price among depots with complete data, selling at N1,207 per litre after a N15 rise. Pinnacle posted the largest single increase among Lagos depots, adding N17 to reach N1,203 per litre.

Petroluemprice.ng reports that Nipco also climbed N13 to N1,203, while Bono and Pivot each added N8 to arrive at the same N1,203 mark. African Terminal and Integrated both moved up N7 to N1,202 per litre.

Sahara recorded a more modest N3 gain, settling at N1,203. Ascon was listed at N1,203 per litre, though no earlier price was available for comparison.

Port Harcourt and Warri N1,230

In Port Harcourt, four depots Liquid Bulk, Masters, Sigmund and T.S.L- each added N15 to reach N1,230 per litre. Stockgap moved up N10 to N1,225, while Matrix was quoted at N1,225 without a prior price.

Bulk Strategic was listed at N1,230 per litre, also without a previous quotation.

Warri followed a similar pattern. Rain Oil climbed N15 from N1,215 to N1,230 per litre, and Nepal added N10 to reach N1,225.

Matrix was listed at N1,225 in Warri, with no earlier figure provided.

Rain Oil in Warri raised its PMS price by N15 to N1,230 per litre Photo: Bloomberg

Source: UGC

Calabar Records Biggest Jumps

Calabar saw the sharpest increases in the latest data. Northwest and Soroman each raised their PMS prices by N20, both moving from N1,210 to N1,230 per litre.

Mainland added N15 to reach N1,225, while Sobaz increased by N10 from N1,215 to N1,225, Vanguard reports.

Matrix in Calabar was listed at N1,230 per litre without a previous price on record.

Across all four markets, current depot prices ranged from roughly N1,202 per litre at some Lagos facilities to N1,230 per litre at multiple depots in Port Harcourt, Calabar and Warri, highlighting the uneven cost of petrol supply across Nigeria's key downstream hubs.

Free petrol delivery in 6 states

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Dangote Petroleum Refinery has begun delivering petrol directly to fuel marketers in six states at no delivery cost, as part of a broader strategy to strengthen fuel distribution across Nigeria.

The first phase of the programme covers Lagos, Ogun, Rivers, Kaduna, Delta, and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The refinery said further states will be brought into the scheme as rollout progresses.

Source: Legit.ng