Kizz Daniel has shared some of the top names in the Nigerian music industry and hailed their contributions

His statement was spurred by a fan who said that Olamide was among the singers who paved the way for him

The Buga crooner also said he would tell the story of how Phyno, Don Jazzy, and Olamide helped his career

Singer Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, aka Kizz Daniel, decided to pay respect to some of his older colleagues and he described Olamide Adedeji, aka Olamide, as the godfather of the new music industry.

He also classified music producer Michael Collins Ajere, aka Don Jazzy, and music star Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike, aka Phyno, in the same category with Olamide.

The Rich Till I Die hitmaker's tweet was spurred by a fan Ayomilekan who said that Olamide is a blessing to the industry and was among those who paved the way for the current generation of singers.

Legit.ng earlier reported that a fan of Davido had asked Kizz Daniel to dizz Wizkid but he refused and said that he respected those who were in the industry before him. This made Ayomilekan to add Olamide's name to the list of artistes who were before Kizz Daniel's set of artistes.

See Kizz Daniel's tweet below:

Reactions as Kizz Daniel hails Olamide, Don Jazzy

Check out some of the reactions to Kizz Daniel's tweet below:

@Omolomo_o:

"Aaah you recognize baddo. My day is fulfilled."

@pascaliito:

"Baba try dey put yourself also. You no be small meat for okro soup."

@crescent101111:

"Why you no add Boyspyce? Na there me and you go get issues oo no allow his fans “spices” come for you o."

@D_GreatTife:

"Do you know you are a role model to most of the artistes too? Your legacy will never fade."

@LilSeg_:

"What of Flavor?"

Kizz Daniel speaks about music business

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Kizz Daniel had shared his opinion about the music business in the country and advised his colleagues.

The singer declared that the music business is not an industry but a cabal of people who know themselves.

Kizz Daniel further said he was only doing the music business because of the love and passion her has for it.

