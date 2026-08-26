NNPCL raises petrol price to N1,270 per litre amid global crude price decline

Dangote Refinery increases pump price to N1,200 despite free petrol delivery scheme

Experts predict further hikes to N1,270-N1,300 as market adjusts to new prices

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has raised its Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) pump price again, even as Dangote Refinery expands its free petrol delivery scheme and global crude prices continue to slide.

NNPC raises price in Abuja

A market survey conducted on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, during the Eid-ul-Mawlid public holiday, found that NNPCL retail outlets in Abuja and its environs now sell petrol at N1,270 per litre, up from N1,250, a N20 increase.

New petrol prices emerge at NNPC filling stations nationwide. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The hike came shortly after MRS filling stations also raised their price by N20, to N1,230 per litre.

Despite the increase, NNPCL's petrol remains a mixed bag compared to rivals.

Reports indicate the state-owned company's fuel is now between N15 and N40 more expensive per litre than what MRS, Geregu, Ranoil, Emadeb, Mobil and other outlets in the capital are charging.

On the other end, stations like Empire and AA Rano are pricier still, dispensing petrol at between N1,275 and N1,299 per litre, above NNPCL's new rate.

Altogether, motorists in Abuja and its environs are now paying between N1,230 and N1,299 per litre, depending on where they fill up.

Dangote Refinery also adjusts its rate

The price hike comes even as Dangote Refinery pushes ahead with its free petrol delivery initiative, now covering 10 destinations across Nigeria, including Abuja, where it sells at N1,185 per litre.

However, fresh data from PetroleumPriceNG shows the refinery has also nudged its own pump price upward, from N1,185 to N1,200 per litre, a N15 increase.

The adjustment has already rippled through the supply chain, with depot rates climbing to an average of N1,215 per litre as marketers adjust to the new benchmark.

Crude prices keep falling

The price increases stand in contrast to global oil markets, where both Brent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell sharply at the time of reporting, to $88.80 and $81.86 per barrel respectively.

Analysts say the drop is tied to renewed optimism around a possible US-Iran peace deal, which pushed crude down by nearly 4%.

Even so, that relief has yet to filter through to Nigerian pump prices, and may not for a while.

Experts warn of further hikes

Financial analyst Osas Igho told Legit.ng that petrol prices are likely to climb further before they stabilise.

"Expect petrol pump prices to reach between N1,270 and N1,300 per litre in the coming days as the new hike filters through the market," he said.

Petrol stations to raise prices as Dangote and NNPC increase rates nationwide

Source: Getty Images

Igho added that depot prices could eventually ease if crude oil's downward trend holds, but for now, marketers appear to be pricing in the latest increase from Dangote Refinery rather than the falling cost of crude.

For Nigerian motorists, the takeaway is simple: fuel is getting more expensive at both NNPC and independent stations, regardless of what's happening in the global oil market.

Petrol prices rise as depots release new rates

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian motorists could soon pay more at the pump after petroleum depots, including the Dangote Refinery, announced fresh increases in their Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) prices.

Market data released this week shows that depot prices for petrol have shifted across multiple locations in Nigeria, with some recording rises of as much as N30 per litre.

The changes are now putting pressure on filling station operators, who are likely to review their retail prices to cover higher acquisition costs.

Source: Legit.ng