US President Donald Trump shared his assessment of Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei's condition during a media interview

Mojtaba Khamenei has not been seen in public since US strikes on Iran in February 2026 killed his father, Ali Khamenei

Trump pointed to continued references by Iranian officials to the supreme leader as a reason behind his conclusion

US President Donald Trump has said he does not believe Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is dead, though he thinks the leader is "very seriously wounded" following months of public speculation about his condition.

Trump shared his assessment during an interview with American commentator Glenn Beck, offering one of his most direct comments yet on the health of Iran's leadership.

US President Trump assessed the condition of Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei. Photo credit: SAUL LOEB/Handout /Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

"I don't think he's dead, and if he is, they are putting on a pretty good show because they talk about going back to talk to him all the time to get a final blessing on things," Trump said.

Why Khamenei's condition has raised questions

Mojtaba Khamenei has not made any public appearance since February 28, 2026, when the United States carried out strikes on Iran that killed his father, longtime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

His prolonged absence from public life fuelled widespread speculation about whether he had been injured or killed during or after that period.

Trump's remarks suggest he believes the younger Khamenei survived but is in a serious medical condition.

The US president appeared to draw his conclusion partly from the fact that Iranian officials continue to reference consulting Khamenei before making key decisions, which he described as evidence that the supreme leader remains alive in some capacity.

Iranian authorities have not issued any official statement clarifying Khamenei's current health status or whereabouts.

US foils attempt to bomb New York city

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a 35-year-old Albany woman was charged with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organisation after federal officials say she planned an ISIS-inspired bombing attack on the New York State Capitol.

Jessica Bowie was taken into custody on Wednesday, August 20, by the FBI Albany Joint Terrorism Task Force. She appeared in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York facing a single count that carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years, a fine of up to $250,000, and a lifetime term of supervised release.

Source: Legit.ng