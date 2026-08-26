President Bola Ahmed Tinubu sent a congratulatory message to the Hausa community on Hausa Day, celebrated at the historic Daura Palace on August 26, 2026

Tinubu described the Hausa people as 'great pillars' and praised the Hausa language as a major force for unity and commerce worldwide

The message drew mixed reactions online, with some Nigerians questioning the timing of the recognition ahead of the 2027 general elections

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, sent a formal congratulatory message to the Hausa community on the occasion of Hausa Day, which was celebrated at the Daura Palace in Katsina State.

Tinubu described the Hausa people as "great pillars that play a vital role in the unity and progress of Nigeria."

Writing from his verified X account, @officialABAT, he praised the Hausa language, saying it "has flourished and has become a major language of unity and commerce across the world."

The post included two image attachments showing official letters, one written in English and the other in Hausa.

Mixed reactions trail Tinubu's message

The post attracted significant attention online, with responses ranging from appreciation to pointed criticism.

@m_mashaf welcomed the gesture, writing:

"A powerful recognition of the rich heritage and immense contributions of the Hausa people to Nigeria and beyond. May Hausa Day continue to promote unity, cultural pride and greater opportunities for our people. Barka da Ranar Hausa ta Duniya!"

@BlakOlogun31176 also expressed gratitude but went further:

"Thank you, Your Excellency, for recognising HAUSA DAY. This is very important. It means a lot, especially to those of us who are friends of the Hausa people. Now we kindly request you to be more inclusive of Hausa people in your government. More Political appointments for them."

Several critics, however, questioned whether the message was politically motivated. @lettertolaw wrote:

"In the past 3 years, you have not congratulated the Hausa people on their occasion, but election is here, you suddenly remember, well done sir."

@Millz_umar acknowledged the recognition but said it was not enough:

"Recognition is appreciated, Mr President, but Hausa people need more than praise. We need meaningful representation in government, an end to the practice of people occupying Hausa positions while promoting the idea that Hausa and Fulani are one people, freedom for Hausa activist Bichia Maisango, and a serious commitment to ending the terrorism that continues to devastate communities across Hausaland."

@aynecon urged the president to be more inclusive in his language:

"Sir, with due respect, mention all other major languages. Something like.... Hausa people are great pillars, just like Igbo and Yoruba. We are in the season of mindful words; please take note, sir."

Not all reactions were negative. @Ngncitizen1 praised Tinubu, noting:

"We should appreciate our President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for celebrating with us. Our Northern governors, none of them celebrate with us, including the ones in our own lands. Well done, Baba Tinubu."

Tinubu is seeking re-election in the 2027 general elections, having been ratified as a presidential candidate. The Northern vote is widely considered a key factor in determining the outcome of the election.

Tinubu announces 2027 election campaign DG

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) released the full membership list of its Presidential Campaign Council on Saturday, August 22, 2026.

Former Zamfara governor Senator Abdulaziz Yari was named director-general of the campaign, with Governor Hope Uzodimma as secretary.

President Tinubu charged all council members to showcase the administration's record and secure victory in the January 2027 elections.

Source: Legit.ng