Music star Kizz Daniel is hell-bent on being the best father to his months-old twin baby boys Jalil and Jelani

The doting dad recently took to his Instagram page telling the world about the first multimillion naira gift he bought for the boys

Kizz Daniels acquired two-bedroom penthouse apartments for each of the boys in the highbrow area of Lekki

Fans, colleagues flooded the comment section to hail the doting dad for massively coming through for his children

Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel has been showing a different side of himself since he became a father to his twin baby boys, Jelani and Jalil.

However, the music superstar made an interesting revelation to the world for the first time since he welcomed the boys.

Kizz Daniel disclosed that his woman welcomed a set of triplets but they lost the third, Jamal, on the fourth day after delivery. According to him, he made a promise to Jamal to be the best dad ever to his brothers.

His post read in part:

"GOD blessed me with 3 boys a while back JAMAL, JALIL and JELANI (triplets). 4 days after i lost JAMAL. Nevertheless, I made a promise to him that I’ll be the best father in the whole galaxy to his brothers..... "

A gift for the boys

In a different portion of the post, the singer used the opportunity to announce that he purchased a two-bedroom penthouse apartment for each of his boys in the Lekki area of Lagos state.

The singer accompanied his post with pictures of himself and the boys. Another photo captured the documents of ownership which carried the name of his children.

Check out the post below:

Fans, colleagues hail Kizz Daniel

After sharing the good news, fans and colleagues in the industry were seen praising the singer for his efforts.

Read comments sighted below:

st.lucydouglas_ said:

"So sorry about Jamal but am glad you’re counting your blessings congratulations big man."

cazuna__ said:

"This year I’ll become a successful music artist."

iamtemiii said:

iam_beezle said:

"Wow....Vado na Baba for real."

official_tycheezy said:

"Wow congratulations."

Kizz Daniel shares first video of his baby boys

Some weeks ago, Legit.ng reported that Kizz Daniel shared the first video of his sons several weeks after announcing the news of their arrival.

The music star was spotted standing with the little ones cuddled in his warm and fatherly embrace.

The heart-melting clip got his fans and colleagues gushing and many could not help but drop messages in the comment section.

