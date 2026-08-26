The UK military published a breakdown of the daily earnings for senior officers across several ranks

The figures cover second lieutenants, lieutenants, captains, and majors serving in the British armed forces

Daily pay ranges from £99.60 for second lieutenants to £159.15 for majors, with naira equivalents included

The British military has released details of how much senior officers earn on a daily basis, shedding light on the pay structure for some of the most prominent ranks within the UK armed forces.

The figures cover four officer ranks: second lieutenant, lieutenant, captain, and major, and reveal a steady increase in daily earnings as rank rises.

UK military reveals daily salary of lieutenants, captains and majors in the army. Photo Source: UK Army

Source: Getty Images

Daily pay of UK military officers by rank

Below is the breakdown of what each officer rank earns per day in the UK military:

Second Lieutenant: £99.60 (N182,011) per day

Lieutenant: £103.00 (N188,335) per day

Captain: £126.89 (N231,882) per day

Major: £159.15 (N290,793) per day

The figures show that a major earns roughly 60% more per day than a second lieutenant, reflecting the significant difference in responsibility and experience between the two ranks.

What the pay figures mean in context

For Nigerians following the UK military's compensation structure, the naira equivalents offer a useful point of comparison. A captain's daily pay of £126.89 converts to approximately N231,882, while a major takes home around N290,793 every single day.

The daily earnings of a UK major alone would comfortably exceed what many Nigerian workers earn in a full month, underlining the stark contrast in military compensation between the two countries.

UK Army publishes yearly salaries of soldiers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Nigerian Army had published the salary structure of its personnel, showing how pay increases across different ranks.

The report also highlighted the estimated monthly salaries and duties attached to ranks from Private to Major General.

Source: Legit.ng