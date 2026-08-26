Xiaomi launches the Redmi 17, featuring a 7,500mAh battery and a 50MP camera

The smartphone showcases a 6.9-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate

Available in both 4G and 5G models, tailored to market demands across Nigeria

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Xiaomi has introduced the Redmi 17, a new smartphone under its Redmi brand, with the device arriving with a large-capacity battery, a 50MP camera and a 120Hz display.

The new smartphone is positioned in the mainstream segment, with its specifications varying between 4G and 5G versions and depending on the market where it is sold.

Xiaomi unveils Redmi 17 with massive battery with reverse charging Credit: NurPhoto / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Redmi 17 debuts with 7,500mAh battery

The standout specification of the Redmi 17 is its 7,500mAh battery, one of the largest capacities available on the company's smartphones in this category.

The battery uses silicon-carbon technology and supports up to 45W wired charging.

The phone also supports up to 22.5W wired reverse charging, allowing it to supply power to compatible devices.

The large battery is expected to be a key feature, particularly for Nigerian users who need longer use between charging sessions.

The phone comes with a 6.9-inch 120Hz display

The Redmi 17 features a 6.9-inch display with a 1,600 x 720-pixel resolution and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

Xiaomi says the screen can reach up to 825 nits in high-brightness mode. The display also carries TÜV Rheinland certifications covering low blue light, flicker-free operation and circadian-friendly viewing.

The large screen is designed for activities such as video playback, browsing and gaming, while the 120Hz refresh rate provides smoother scrolling and screen animations.

Redmi 17 gets a 50MP main camera

On the camera side, the smartphone has a 50MP main rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture, accompanied by an auxiliary camera.

The camera system includes features such as HDR, portrait mode, night photography, document mode and time-lapse. It can record video at up to 1080p at 30 frames per second.

For selfies and video calls, the device comes with an 8MP front-facing camera, which also supports 1080p video recording at 30fps.

4G and 5G versions available

The Redmi 17 lineup includes both 4G and 5G models, with differences in their processors and connectivity specifications, Xiaomi told Legit.ng during a call.

The global 4G version is powered by MediaTek's Helio G91-Ultra chipset, while the 5G variant uses Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 processor.

Both versions run Xiaomi's HyperOS 3, based on Android 16, although configurations and availability may differ by market.

Other specifications

The Redmi 17 comes with USB Type-C connectivity, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi support. Selected versions also include NFC, while storage can be expanded through a microSD card.

Xiaomi unveils Redmi 17 with massive battery with reverse charging Credit: NurPhoto / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, AI face unlock and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

With its 7,500mAh battery, 6.9-inch 120Hz display and 50MP camera, the Redmi 17 adds another model to Xiaomi's expanding Redmi smartphone lineup, with availability and configurations expected to vary across markets.

Redmi 14C vs Redmi 15C: Which phone offers better value?

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Redmi 14C and Redmi 15C are among Xiaomi’s affordable C-series smartphones, launched about a year apart.

While both models share the same MediaTek Helio G81 Ultra chipset, the newer Redmi 15C introduces notable improvements in battery capacity, charging, durability, display brightness and software support.

Source: Legit.ng