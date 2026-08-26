The Federal University of Technology, Babura announced a 100% fee waiver for students admitted into its B.Sc Mathematics and Physics programmes

The university's registrar said the initiative targets manpower gaps in science education, particularly for students from northern Nigeria and underserved regions

Candidates who originally chose other institutions can still benefit by changing their JAMB institution and course to FUT Babura

The Federal University of Technology, Babura (FUTB) in Jigawa State has approved a full tuition waiver for newly admitted students in its B.Sc Mathematics and B.Sc Physics programmes, effective from the current admission cycle.

The University Registrar, Mrs Fatima Muhammad, disclosed this in a public statement released to journalists on Wednesday, August 26, 2026.

FUT Babura offers a full fee waiver to students admitted into Mathematics and Physics programmes. Photo: FUTB

Source: Getty Images

She said the policy was approved by management to encourage young Nigerians to pursue careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Medical Sciences, collectively referred to as STEMM, Punch reports.

"To address this gap, the Management of the Federal University of Technology, Babura has approved a waiver of school fees for candidates admitted into the B.Sc Mathematics and B.Sc Physics programmes," the statement read.

Why FUTB Is Offering the Waiver

Mrs Muhammad described the initiative as a community service effort, noting that STEMM disciplines are critical to national development but continue to attract fewer students than needed. Nigeria, she said, faces a persistent shortage of skilled science professionals, and the waiver is intended to reduce the financial barriers that discourage enrolment in these courses.

The waiver covers all tuition and school fees for the full duration of study in both programmes. "Beneficiaries will enjoy 100% waiver of tuition and school fees," she confirmed in the announcement.

Beyond supporting direct applicants, the university said the policy is also open to candidates who initially selected other programmes or institutions. Any eligible candidate can switch to FUTB by processing a change of institution and course at a JAMB CBT Centre.

"Interested and eligible candidates are advised to effect a change of institution and course to FUT, Babura at any JAMB CBT Centre," Mrs Muhammad said.

How to Apply and What Comes Next

Prospective students seeking to take advantage of the offer were directed to contact the university's admissions office for guidance on eligibility requirements and the process for switching courses through JAMB. The registrar said the decision aligns with broader national goals to build a pipeline of graduates capable of driving research, teaching and industrial growth across Nigeria.

The university urged qualified candidates to act quickly, noting that the waiver applies to the current admission cycle.

UI beats UNILAG to emerge best

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the University of Ibadan had reclaimed its position as Nigeria’s highest-ranked university in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2026, overtaking several long-standing competitors across the country.

Results released on Thursday, January 22, on the Times Higher Education website placed UI in the 801 to 1000 global band, making it the top-ranked Nigerian institution in the latest edition.

Source: Legit.ng