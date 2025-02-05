Ola of Lagos is yet to recover from the fact that Wizkid has picked up the Ferrari that he analysed on his social media page just hours after

The music crooner went viral online after news of his newest addition to his garage made the rounds

Wizzy's actions startled the luxury influencer, who could not keep calm and wasted no time in sharing his thoughts online

Ayodeji Balogun, widely known as Wizkid is once again on the trends table after his newest accomplishment surfaced on the internet.

The Essence crooner became a topic of conversation on social media after videos of his brand-new Ferrari, which cost north of N1.4bn emerged on the internet, almost giving naysayers a panic attack.

Ola of Lagos reacts on seeing Wizkid's latest Ferrari. Credit: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

On seeing the new development, Ola of Lagos, a luxury influencer and entertainer shared via his official IG account that he had just analysed the features of the Ferrari four hours before Wizkid copped it.

He was in so much shock and hailed the Grammy-winner for not having to sell one of his other luxury cars before he could buy another.

Watch video of Ola of Lagos reviewing the Ferrari Wizkid bought below:

Ola shared the following images via his IG story:

Ola of Lagos congratulated Wizkid and shared his thoughts on his new whip. Credit: @ola_of_lagos

Source: Instagram

Watch the clip here:

Recall that videos of Wizkid's first car from his break-out year trended on social media. The former EME signee spoke excitedly about the first car he bought himself, a Volkswagen convertible. Further in the footage, he opened up on how attached he was to the automobile, stirring reactions online.

Reactions to Wizkid's new Ferrari

Read some reactions below:

@alhjaiyusuf:

"Wiz baba don buy am less than 4 hours of advertising it baba vex and buy am with no noise ..if na that small boy frogido like everywhere don boss kasala 😆😆😆if you be fc fam don't pass without liking this post for the sake of Big wiz."

@abazwhyllzz:

"New car una. Oga na old car be that where he wan see money buy new car."

@SeniorBro11:

"Fairly used Ferrari.. that boy too broké."

@mister_ade5:

"Money na water but na Wizkid dey turn am to wine."

@YoRhage:

"Is rich enough to buy a new one buy why a fairly used on."

@FirstladyTolu:

"No Impact in his immediate family. No impact in his community smh."

@DanielDbabs:

"All this things no mean for heaven.... But I still wanna get em though."

@EjehAboh:

"Make him go buy new car make we see if him long money no go short !!uzuor fans."

@iam__ayo:

"You mean if Ubi Franklin brings a buyer na 10m u go give am while he is expecting 10 percent 😂."

@Simpleton012:

"Didn't he just buy a car recently. Omo I can see why everyone is struggling to be musicians even if they don't have talent."

Wizkid splashes N1.5bn on McLaren 750s

According to a previous post by Legit.ng, Wizkid splashed over N1.5 billion on a new McLaren 750S and was recently spotted stepping out of the car.

In the videos circulating online, he was seen driving the new car, and many people began hailing him upon spotting him.

The amount spent on the car sparked reactions online as fans shared their opinion about the singer's taste.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng