Women Affairs Minister Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim spoke at Isaac Balami's 43rd birthday celebration held at the Transcorp Event Centre in Abuja

The event drew more than 4,000 guests, including politicians, business leaders, and government officials, causing heavy traffic around the venue

Event chairman Olumide Akpata highlighted Balami's rise from humble beginnings to founding a university and building a career in aviation

Women Affairs Minister Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim has said Nigerians should expect far greater things from aviator and politician Comrade Isaac Balami, describing him as someone with much more still to offer the country.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim made the remarks on Tuesday at a birthday celebration for Balami held at the Transcorp Event Centre in Abuja.

Women Affairs Minister Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim speaks at Isaac Balami's 43rd birthday celebration in Abuja. Photo: Imaan

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The event, which marked his 43rd birthday, drew more than 4,000 guests, including politicians, government officials, business leaders, family members, friends and mentees, Legit.ng learned.

The crowd was large enough to cause significant traffic congestion around the venue.

The minister linked the massive turnout to Balami's genuine connection with people across different walks of life. She described him as "a man of the people, for the people and by the people," adding that his accomplishments at his current age were already remarkable.

"Balami is a man of the people, for the people and by the people, and it's only a matter of time before we see more of him," she said.

She encouraged Nigerians and Balami's supporters to keep praying for him and to offer the backing needed to sustain his work in nation-building.

Prominent Nigerians Celebrate Balami

The event was attended by several high-profile figures, including the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda. Former Nigerian Bar Association National President and governorship candidate Olumide Akpata chaired the occasion.

Akpata drew attention to Balami's path from modest beginnings to his standing today, pointing to his work in the aviation industry and his founding of a university as clear signs of his capacity and drive.

"Despite his humble beginning, the young man established himself in the aviation industry, a sector we all know for excellence. That tells you who Isaac is," Akpata said.

"Not only has he established himself in that sector, he also established a university. That tells you who Isaac is. With people like Isaac, we don't need to worry too much about our country. Even in politics, he is giving it his all."

The celebration also featured musical and comedy performances alongside a panel discussion on mentorship, moderated by veteran journalist Cyril Stober and Seun Okimbaloye. During that session, Balami explained how he chose 42 personalities to be inducted into the Fellowship of Mentors.

Balami also shared his personal story, including a period when he worked as a soakaway evacuator before going on to build a career as an aviator, entrepreneur, politician and mentor. The event closed with tributes from family members, friends and mentees, who celebrated both his achievements and his efforts to open doors for others.

Atiku blasts Tinubu over death of ex-lawmaker

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar had condemned the worsening security situation in Nigeria following the reported death of former House of Representatives member, Abba Anas Adamu, who allegedly died while in captivity after being abducted by bandits along the Kaduna-Abuja highway.

Adamu was said to have been kidnapped on May 3, 2026, and reportedly died nine days later despite efforts by his family to secure his release from the abductors

Source: Legit.ng