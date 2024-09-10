Wizkid Rented N1.5 Billion Ferrari? 30BG Fans Ask for Evidence As Car Dealer Addresses Rumours
- A few days ago, rumours about a Ferrari SF90 Stradale sports car Wizkid splashed N1 billion circulated on social media
- There were claims that the Nigerian Star Boy bought it on credit, while others alleged that Wizkid rented the expensive car
- The car dealer has, however, come out to clear the air as they addressed the rumours, stirring reactions
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
A car dealer, Polanco, has addressed viral rumours about Nigerian musician Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid's Ferrari SF90 Stradale.
Legit.ng recalls reporting that Wizkid splurged over N1 billion on the brand new sports car to celebrate a successful 2023.
However, a few days ago, rumour mills claimed the Star Boy was yet to pay the debt he had incurred on the Ferrari SF90 Stradale sports car. Others claimed Wizkid only rented it as the expensive car had been posted for sale again.
Wizkid shares Funke Akindele's photo in movie, actress does same, fans react: "Real recognizes real"
Car dealer debunks rumour
The car dealer, who described Wizkid as one of their valued customers, said he was not indebted to them in any way.
"Wizkid paid the full purchase price of the car in cash, has no debt, and the Ferrari is not rented," Polanco confirmed.
Slide the post below to see Polanco's reaction to the rumours about Wizkid's Ferrari:
Reactions as car dealer debunks rumours about Wizkid
See some of the comments as some rival fans called on the car dealer to provide evidence:
big__razzy_0:
"Him don go deposit another money for cover up."
teniiiiii___:
"Show us evidence and receipt! No be Cho Cho Cho ."
___bundle___:
"Wizzy no be their mate."
olamilekan03_7:
"How Wizkid go rent car, it's impossible."
rz15081:
"Linda ikeji nah she first cast wizkid say him dey live fake life, Hahaha this one nah cover up lmaooo."
babo_2k18:
"Debunking in the mud werey don pay another deposit to do cover IP."
__somefiveyears:
"He wan debunk news lol nice try lol he no fit afford am Allah he go choke am my idolo wan choke am #30bg @davido."
Man compares Wizkid to Ronaldo
In other entertainment news, a man compared Wizkid's football skills to that of Messi and Ronaldo.
This was after the singer was seen dribbling people he was playing with as he tried to score a goal in a viral video.
According to the man, Wizkid would have been packing Ballon D'or like water because he can play the game well.
Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 6 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainer Editor 2023. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng