A few days ago, rumours about a Ferrari SF90 Stradale sports car Wizkid splashed N1 billion circulated on social media

There were claims that the Nigerian Star Boy bought it on credit, while others alleged that Wizkid rented the expensive car

The car dealer has, however, come out to clear the air as they addressed the rumours, stirring reactions

A car dealer, Polanco, has addressed viral rumours about Nigerian musician Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid's Ferrari SF90 Stradale.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Wizkid splurged over N1 billion on the brand new sports car to celebrate a successful 2023.

Car dealer debunks rumour of Wizkid renting N1.5 billion Ferrari. Credit: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

However, a few days ago, rumour mills claimed the Star Boy was yet to pay the debt he had incurred on the Ferrari SF90 Stradale sports car. Others claimed Wizkid only rented it as the expensive car had been posted for sale again.

Car dealer debunks rumour

The car dealer, who described Wizkid as one of their valued customers, said he was not indebted to them in any way.

"Wizkid paid the full purchase price of the car in cash, has no debt, and the Ferrari is not rented," Polanco confirmed.

Slide the post below to see Polanco's reaction to the rumours about Wizkid's Ferrari:

Reactions as car dealer debunks rumours about Wizkid

See some of the comments as some rival fans called on the car dealer to provide evidence:

big__razzy_0:

"Him don go deposit another money for cover up."

teniiiiii___:

"Show us evidence and receipt! No be Cho Cho Cho ."

___bundle___:

"Wizzy no be their mate."

olamilekan03_7:

"How Wizkid go rent car, it's impossible."

rz15081:

"Linda ikeji nah she first cast wizkid say him dey live fake life, Hahaha this one nah cover up lmaooo."

babo_2k18:

"Debunking in the mud werey don pay another deposit to do cover IP."

__somefiveyears:

"He wan debunk news lol nice try lol he no fit afford am Allah he go choke am my idolo wan choke am #30bg @davido."

Man compares Wizkid to Ronaldo

In other entertainment news, a man compared Wizkid's football skills to that of Messi and Ronaldo.

This was after the singer was seen dribbling people he was playing with as he tried to score a goal in a viral video.

According to the man, Wizkid would have been packing Ballon D'or like water because he can play the game well.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng