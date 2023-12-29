Nigerian music superstar Wizkid is at it again as he gets himself a Christmas gift that only very few can afford

Videos of the singer taking delivery of his tear rubber N1.4 billion Asseto Ferrano sports car have set social media on fire

Just weeks before Big Wiz acquired the car, popular luxury lifestyle influencer Ola of Lagos did a review of the car, noting that there are only five of the cars on the African continent

They don't call him Big Wiz for nothing. Afrobeats superstar Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, has set social media on fire as reports of his latest whip have sent many online into a meltdown.

Wizkid is said to have just coughed out a whopping N1.4 billion to acquire a Ferrari Sports Car (Asseto Ferrano).

Clips of Wizkid taking delivery of his new N1.4bn Ferrari goes viral. Photo credit: @wizkidayo/@ola_of_lagos

Source: Instagram

This is the sixth new luxury ride the singer would acquire in 2023 alone.

Ola of Lagos gives a review about Wizkid's new Asseto Ferrano

According to Ola of Lagos, the Ferrari Asseto Ferrano is a unique piece that is usually seen driven most by A-list footballers.

He noted that there are only five of this unique automobile on the African continent, and the Afrobeats singer Big Wiz owns one of the three that are currently in Nigeria.

Watch video of Wizkid taking delivery of his ride and Ola of Lagos' review below:

Netizens react to Wizkid's new N1.4 billion whip

Here are some of the reactions that trailed the report about Wizkid's new ride:

@migosbankzz:

"Na billions car we da drive no be hundred."

@smithywhyte777:

"No be their 500m naira motor na 1.4bn."

@cee_zedd:

"Brr yo get money tooooo much."

@isokoboy_15:

"Bro you get money pass metro too much, did anyone told you that?"

@wizkidgist:

"Biggest Bird @wizkidayo Congratulation."

@dayday.101:

"Wizkid don come Lagos to pressure y'all fav."

@officialkenorance1:

"Congrats Daddy."

@wrdl005:

"This wizkid dey always support ola lowkey."

@dayday.101:

"I get money but I no fat."

@janemcdonald777:

"@Wizkidayo your money too much did anyone tell you that."

Man laments in a viral clip after Wizkid dazed him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting the story of a Nigerian man who luckily ran into his music idol, Wizkid, at a club in Lagos.

However, the meeting didn't go as the young might have preempted as he ended up receiving a factory resetting slap from the singer.

In the viral clip, the man, identified as Don Kenny, lamented that while Wizkid had been on a giving streak, he unluckily received a slap, not money from the singer.

Source: Legit.ng