A video of a man repeatedly pressing money against KWAM 1's chest in an unusual manner surfaced on Instagram on Sunday, October 4, 2026

The Fuji legend visibly tried to move away from the man as the fan continued his bizarre money-spraying ritual

Fans flooded the comments section with hilarious and concerned reactions to the trending clip

A video showing Fuji legend Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as KWAM 1 or K1 de Ultimate, in an awkward encounter with a fan has set social media buzzing.

The clip, which surfaced on Instagram on Sunday, October 4, 2026, captured a man standing directly in front of the singer and spraying him with money in a manner that many viewers found unusual.

Reactions as KWAM 1 dodges fan spraying money on him in unusual style. Photo credit@k1deultimate

Source: Instagram

Rather than tossing or fanning the notes as is common at performances, the man would slowly dip his hand into his pocket, hold the money for a few seconds, press it against his own head, and then place it on KWAM 1's chest. He repeated this sequence over and over again.

KWAM 1's reaction to the fan

As the ritual continued, KWAM 1 began subtly shifting his body away from the man, clearly trying to create distance without causing a scene.

Video of KWAM 1 dodging fan spraying money on him trends. Photo credit@k1deultimate

Source: Instagram

His attempts at a graceful exit, however, did not deter the fan, who persisted with the same deliberate movements regardless of where the singer moved.

The video quickly caught fire online, with many viewers reading meaning into the man's body language and the calculated way he handled the money before placing it on the singer.

Fans react to KWAM 1 video

Social media users did not hold back, and the comments section filled up fast with a mix of humour and concern:

@flame.angel.mrc wrote:

"Baba dey dodge am with style but the guy no gree like Kanu"

@mcsleek commented:

"Wasiu see wetin pass am, baba dey use style run from the guy front, but the guy was determined like kanu"

@djmills9ja said:

"K1 was ready to give ham upper cut."

@sawiiiteee_ reacted:

"It's giving ritual assignment."

@badgirlprech added:

"Alhaji wan deck am but he dey reason hin local flight ban saga"

@emmanuelladaniels_ observed:

"Nah the new style"

K1 De Ultimate prostrates for Obasanjo

Legit.ng reported that Fuji music legend K1 De Ultimate sparked admiration online after he dropped to the floor and fully prostrated on stage upon spotting former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The heartwarming moment took place during the 60th birthday celebration of Oba Kabiru Adewale Obalanlege, the Olota of Ota. K1 De Ultimate was performing at the event when he noticed the former president and immediately showed him respect.

Source: Legit.ng