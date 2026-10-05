Germany announced the two categories of foreigners who qualify for a skilled worker residence permit in the country

Both academic degree holders and vocational training graduates are covered under the scheme, whether they studied in Germany or abroad

The residence permit is issued under specific sections of Germany's Residence Act, and applicants must meet certain conditions to be eligible

Germany has outlined exactly who qualifies for a residence permit to work in the country as a skilled worker, narrowing the criteria down to two distinct groups.

According to information published on the official German government website, the country is targeting individuals with formal qualifications, whether earned locally or internationally.

2 categories of foreigners who can get Germany residence permit as skilled workers. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/picture alliance

Source: Getty Images

Germany's skilled worker permit

The first category covers people who have completed academic studies, either at a German institution or at a recognised university abroad. The second covers those who have undergone qualified vocational training, again either within Germany or in another country.

The government's official position makes clear that meeting either of these two conditions is the starting point for eligibility, though additional requirements must also be satisfied before a permit is granted.

The official statement from the German government reads:

"Have you completed academic studies or qualified vocational training in Germany or abroad? You may then, under certain conditions, be eligible for a residence permit in accordance with Section 18a or Section 18b of the Residence Act [AufenthG] to take up qualified employment as a skilled worker in Germany."

What the residence permit sections cover

Section 18a of the Residence Act applies to those with recognised vocational qualifications, while Section 18b covers individuals who hold academic degrees. Both routes are designed to bring qualified workers into the German labour market, and both are open to candidates regardless of where they completed their training or studies.

The distinction is important for prospective applicants, as the correct section under which they apply will depend on the nature of their qualification. Those with a university degree will fall under Section 18b, while those whose background is in trades or technical vocational training will be assessed under Section 18a.

Germany has in recent years positioned itself as a destination for international skilled workers, and this framework reflects the country's effort to attract qualified talent from across the globe, including from Africa.

Germany allows foreigners to sign job contracts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Germany allows non-EU nationals to conditionally sign employment contracts before obtaining a valid visa.

The contract can only take effect after the worker's visa has been issued, according to the German government.

Source: Legit.ng