A popular Nigerian pastor publicly accused billionaire Ochacho of wrongdoing related to a disputed N400m house gift to influencer Peller

Pastor Miebi alleged that Ochacho provided Peller with only a Power of Attorney but no deed, meaning there is no legal document confirming the property belongs to Peller

The pastor also claimed Ochacho owed him 170 million naira from a real estate investment and accused him of colluding with the EFCC to cover up the debt

A Nigerian pastor has gone public with explosive allegations against a billionaire businessman known as Ochacho, linking the controversy to the widely discussed N400m house allegedly gifted to popular social media influencer Peller.

In a selfie-style video posted to Instagram on 5 October 2026 in Abuja, Pastor Miebi addressed the camera directly, laying out a series of grievances against Ochacho while drawing pointed comparisons between his own situation and that of Peller.

Drama deepens as pastor speaks out over Ochacho’s house gift to Peller. Credit: @peller089

Source: Instagram

Pastor Miebi's claims against Ochacho

According to the pastor, he invested $180 million in a real estate deal facilitated through a company called Ochotori OMS in November 2020, as part of a cushion strategy for a cooperative society called Baraza, which focused on forex trading.

He alleged that properties valued at 600 million naira were never completed, and that after three weeks, Ochacho returned only 10 million naira, leaving 170 million unaccounted for.

Pastor Miebi further alleged that Ochacho then "connived with friends in the EFCC" to claim the money had been repaid to the agency, a claim the pastor said lacks any documentary evidence from either the EFCC or its charter.

The Peller property at the centre of it all

The pastor then shifted to the Peller house saga, arguing that the two situations reflect a pattern of behaviour. He stated that in his own case, Ochacho provided both a Power of Attorney and a deed of title for a property.

However, he claimed Ochacho only gave Peller a Power of Attorney, with no deed of gift and no document legally confirming ownership.

"In Peller's case, he gave a Power of Attorney. There's no deed of gift till today. There is no document that shows that that property belongs to Peller," he said in the video.

He also challenged the claim that construction on Peller's alleged property began after Peller's wedding on 1 August, describing it as impossible given that the building is three floors high.

He noted that concrete decking alone requires a minimum curing period of 28 days per layer, making a two-deck structure impossible to complete in a single month.

The pastor said he had held back these details because Ochacho reached out through an intermediary requesting a private conversation, and he was giving him "one final opportunity" to respond before releasing further information.

Watch Pastor Miebi's full video statement here:

Billionaire Ochacho draws attention after fashion police flags his Versace shirt. Photo: king_mo_adah

Source: Instagram

King Ochacho denies ritualist claims linked to his wealth

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that King Ochacho denied online claims accusing him of being involved in ritual practices, saying his success was rooted in his Christian faith.

The businessman addressed the allegation during a conversation with Peller, who revealed that he had also been called a ritualist over claims surrounding the house Ochacho gave him.

He said his better days began after he found Christ and the Bible, which he described as the foundation that has kept him.

Source: Legit.ng