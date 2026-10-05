Reggie McFadden, a stand-up comedian known for his appearances on Def Comedy Jam and In Living Colour, has died at 57

His sister Bernice McFadden revealed she learned of his death through the US State Department, with no details on when or how he died

McFadden had been living in Tanzania for 18 years before his death, far from the Brooklyn streets where his comedy career began

Reggie McFadden, the Brooklyn-born comedian who built his reputation on stages and TV screens across America during the 1990s, has passed away at the age of 57.

His sister, author Bernice McFadden, confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter, revealing that she only found out through the US State Department.

Veteran comedian Reggie McFadden dies at 57 after memorable career. Credit: @tmz

Source: Instagram

McFadden had spent the last 18 years of his life in Tanzania, and the circumstances surrounding his death, including the exact date and cause, remain unknown to his family.

From Brooklyn streets to Late-Night TV

Born on 30 November 1968 in Brooklyn, New York, McFadden grew up in a tough environment he later credited with driving his ambition.

His biography on The Comedy Store website described him as someone who "grew up in the harsh neighbourhoods of Brooklyn" and who "decided to pursue comedy after realising early on that if he didn't work hard, he'd end up in the projects across the street."

His first television credit came in 1991, when he appeared in Season 7 of the A&E variety series An Evening at the Improv.

That same year, HBO's Def Comedy Jam came calling after producers spotted his talent. "In 1991, he got his big break when the producers of HBO's Def Comedy Jam invited him to appear on their show. He was a huge hit right away," his bio noted.

He returned to the Improv in its ninth season in 1992 and went on to appear in three episodes of Def Comedy Jam altogether.

TV Roles and final screen appearances

McFadden went on to perform stand-up on Late Night with Conan O'Brien, Late Show with David Letterman, Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn and Last Call with Carson Daly.

In 1993, he picked up guest roles on popular sitcoms including Martin, Hangin' with Mr Cooper and Coach.

The following year, he joined Keenen Ivory Wayans' sketch comedy series In Living Colour for its fifth and final season, playing a range of characters from 1993 to 1994.

He also made appearances in episodes of Moesha, Getting Personal and Curb Your Enthusiasm. On the film side, his credits included the original Jacob's Ladder, as well as supporting roles in The Inkwell, Little Nicky and Road Kings.

McFadden's last credited screen role was a voice performance in the 2005 comedy short National Lampoon Presents Tooned-Up, the same year he made his final televised stand-up appearance on Last Call with Carson Daly.

Hollywood mourns Reggie McFadden, comedian and actor, dead at 57. Credit: @tmz

Source: Instagram

Hollywood icon James Handy dies at 81

Legt.ng earlier reported that renowned actor James Handy was announced dead after a frightening incident in his home.

Handy was known for his iconic appearances on Top Gun: Maverick, Logan, Jumanji, The Rocketeer and Arachnophobia.

Details surrounding the death of the veteran star left both fans and celebrities in shock as they mourned him.

Source: Legit.ng