Maduka Okoye returned to Italy without featuring for Nigeria as the Super Eagles prepare to face Russia

Kelechi Iheanacho is set to lead the Super Eagles attack at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium on Tuesday

Wilfred Ndidi and Raphael Onyedika have both pulled out of the squad, further thinning Nigeria's options

Udinese goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has departed the Super Eagles camp and returned to Italy ahead of Nigeria's international friendly against Russia on Tuesday, October 6, at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium.

Okoye was part of the squad for the recent Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau but did not get a single minute of game time under head coach Eric Chelle.

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye will play no part in Nigeria’s friendly against Russia. Photo by Eurasia Sport Images

Source: Getty Images

According to the Super Eagles official X handle, he was not initially invited for the Russia game, though there had been some hope that he could earn a late call-up, particularly after first-choice goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali conceded three goals in Nigeria's qualifier against Guinea-Bissau.

Following that poor outing, Okoye posted a cryptic message on his Instagram account, fuelling speculation about his availability and the direction of the goalkeeping department.

However, he has since flown back to Italy to focus on club duties with Udinese ahead of upcoming Serie A fixtures.

Goalkeepers Chinuzor Atata and Samuel James have since reported to the Super Eagles training base in Russia, where they join Nwabali in the squad.

Iheanacho to lead revamped Super Eagles attack

Kelechi Iheanacho is expected to spearhead a largely unfamiliar Super Eagles front line against Russia.

As seen on Transfermarkt, the Bursaspor forward sat out Nigeria's recent AFCON qualifiers against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau but comes into this game in strong personal form, having scored 11 goals in eight appearances for his Turkish club.

The 30-year-old striker is likely to form part of an attacking trio alongside Moses Simon and Akor Adams.

The three forwards are among the few recognisable names in a squad that has seen considerable changes due to withdrawals and unavailability.

Ndidi and Onyedika pull out

Chelle had planned to use the Russia friendly as an opportunity to assess new and domestic-based players, but he had also hoped to call on experienced midfielders Wilfred Ndidi and Raphael Onyedika.

Both have since withdrawn from the squad for separate reasons.

Ndidi pulled out due to injury, while Eintracht Frankfurt refused to release Onyedika for the fixture.

Their absences leave Chelle with fewer established options in the engine room as he looks to rebuild and expand Nigeria's player pool ahead of future competitive games.

Okoye's last appearance for the Super Eagles came during international friendlies against Poland and Portugal in June.

Since Nwabali's return to the national team setup, Okoye has consistently been kept on the fringes and has been unable to reclaim his position between the posts.

Chelle makes change to Super Eagles squad

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about Eric Chelle’s late call-up of Rostov midfielder Ibraheem Mahfus Ajasa to the Super Eagles squad ahead of their friendly against Russia.

Nigeria are preparing for the match without captain Wilfred Ndidi, Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, among several other players after a 3-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau.

Source: Legit.ng