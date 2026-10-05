The UK government has published official immigration rules listing who qualifies for an exemption from English language requirements when applying for permanent settlement

The exemptions cover four distinct categories of applicants, including those based on age, disability, and specific residency conditions

One of the exemption categories carries an important rule change taking effect from 26 March 2027, affecting how language ability is assessed

The United Kingdom (UK) government has outlined four categories of people who do not need to meet the English language requirement when applying for settlement.

The guidance, listed under Appendix English Language of the UK Immigration Rules, sets out the conditions under which an applicant is fully exempt from demonstrating English proficiency as part of their settlement application.

The UK gives categories of people that are exempt from English requirements. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

UK: Who qualifies for English exemption

The first two exemptions are straightforward and based on age:

1. Any applicant who is 65 years or older at the time of their application is automatically exempt.

2. Applicants under the age of 18 are not required to meet the language requirement.

3. The third exemption applies to individuals living with a physical or mental disability that prevents them from satisfying the English language condition.

4. The fourth category is more detailed and covers partners, parents, or dependent children aged over 18 applying for settlement. To qualify under this exemption, the applicant must have spent 15 continuous years in the UK with valid permission. They must also hold an A2 level qualification on the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR), or an equivalent, such as ESOL Entry Level 2 or a Scottish Credit and Qualification Framework Level 3 qualification.

UK: Key rule change coming in 2027

Within the fourth category, a further condition is tied to a teacher's assessment. Before 26 March 2027, a qualified teacher must confirm that the applicant has completed at least 75 guided learning hours and is unlikely to reach the B1 level of English proficiency. From 26 March 2027, the threshold shifts: the teacher must instead confirm that the applicant is unlikely to reach the higher B2 level.

This change tightens the standard used to assess language learning potential for applicants seeking exemption on those grounds.

The full details of the English language exemptions are available in the UK Immigration Rules.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the UK listed four types of British nationals who can apply for citizenship through a special route.

UK: Visa holders can't bring family

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK announced Skilled Worker visa holders cannot bring their partners and children to live with them, with exceptions that may apply.

The key factor is the skill level of the sponsored job: workers in roles below graduate level are generally barred from bringing dependants, while some may still qualify under transitional provisions.

Source: Legit.ng