Permanent Settlement: UK Lists 4 Categories of Foreigners Exempt From English Requirements
- The UK government has published official immigration rules listing who qualifies for an exemption from English language requirements when applying for permanent settlement
- The exemptions cover four distinct categories of applicants, including those based on age, disability, and specific residency conditions
- One of the exemption categories carries an important rule change taking effect from 26 March 2027, affecting how language ability is assessed
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The United Kingdom (UK) government has outlined four categories of people who do not need to meet the English language requirement when applying for settlement.
The guidance, listed under Appendix English Language of the UK Immigration Rules, sets out the conditions under which an applicant is fully exempt from demonstrating English proficiency as part of their settlement application.
UK: Who qualifies for English exemption
The first two exemptions are straightforward and based on age:
1. Any applicant who is 65 years or older at the time of their application is automatically exempt.
2. Applicants under the age of 18 are not required to meet the language requirement.
3. The third exemption applies to individuals living with a physical or mental disability that prevents them from satisfying the English language condition.
4. The fourth category is more detailed and covers partners, parents, or dependent children aged over 18 applying for settlement. To qualify under this exemption, the applicant must have spent 15 continuous years in the UK with valid permission. They must also hold an A2 level qualification on the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR), or an equivalent, such as ESOL Entry Level 2 or a Scottish Credit and Qualification Framework Level 3 qualification.
UK: Key rule change coming in 2027
Within the fourth category, a further condition is tied to a teacher's assessment. Before 26 March 2027, a qualified teacher must confirm that the applicant has completed at least 75 guided learning hours and is unlikely to reach the B1 level of English proficiency. From 26 March 2027, the threshold shifts: the teacher must instead confirm that the applicant is unlikely to reach the higher B2 level.
This change tightens the standard used to assess language learning potential for applicants seeking exemption on those grounds.
The full details of the English language exemptions are available in the UK Immigration Rules.
In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the UK listed four types of British nationals who can apply for citizenship through a special route.
UK: Visa holders can't bring family
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK announced Skilled Worker visa holders cannot bring their partners and children to live with them, with exceptions that may apply.
The key factor is the skill level of the sponsored job: workers in roles below graduate level are generally barred from bringing dependants, while some may still qualify under transitional provisions.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng