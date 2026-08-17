Davido’s dad breaks silence on how they defeated APC’s Oyetola

“How we defeated Oyetola, APC”: Davido's dad Deji Adeleke makes bold revelation
- Davido's dad, Dr Adedeji Adeleke, broke his silence on the factors behind Governor Ademola Adeleke's victory in Osun State
- The elder brother to the governor made the bold claims in a viral video that has since stirred widespread conversation online
- His remarks touched on faith, campaign strategy, and what he believes gave the Adeleke camp the edge over the APC
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Dr Adedeji Adeleke, the father of music star Davido and elder brother to Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, has spoken openly about what he believes drove the Peoples Democratic Party's victory over the All Progressives Congress in the last governorship election.
In a video that quickly gained traction online, Dr Adeleke addressed supporters of former Governor Gboyega Oyetola directly, saying the win had nothing to do with financial superiority.
"Record me and play it to him, let him hear. The reason why we defeated Oyetola and why I was not afraid was not because we have more money, we didn't even spend any money on election day, it was because my believe in God Almighty is very strong," he said.
Adeleke's Faith-Driven Explanation
The elder Adeleke's remarks drew attention for their confidence and candour, particularly his claim that the camp spent nothing on election day itself, attributing the outcome entirely to divine backing.
Osun Election Results at a Glance
The Returning Officer for the Osun governorship election, Joshua Ogunwole, announced the results at the INEC Collation Centre in Osogbo, declaring Governor Ademola Adeleke the winner with 511,067 votes.
Oyebamiji of the APC finished second with 444,815 votes, while Najeem Salaam of the African Democratic Congress came a distant third with 17,180 votes.
Ogunwole confirmed that 1,005,800 votes were cast across the state's 30 local government areas, with 985,079 valid votes recorded and 1,010,684 voters accredited for the poll.
"For that, Adeleke Ademola Jackson of the Accord Party, having satisfied the requirement of the law, is hereby declared the winner and is hereby returned elected," Ogunwole said at the collation centre in Osogbo.
Watch the Instagram video of Davido's dad speaking below:
Davido's wife celebrates Adeleke's win
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido's wife, Chioma Adeleke, joined the Adeleke family in celebrating a major political win on Sunday, August 16, 2026.
Chioma reshared a post from Governor Ademola Adeleke's official Instagram account on her Stories.
The reposted content was a victory post shared by Adeleke after he won the Osun state governorship election, a move that showed Chioma was throwing her weight behind the family's victory.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.