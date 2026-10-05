Meraiah Ekeinde, second daughter of Nollywood star Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, dropped stunning pre-wedding photos on Instagram

The bride-to-be and her fiancé were photographed sharing a kiss and embracing each other at a beach

A popular blogger revealed the traditional wedding is reportedly slated for December, with aso ebi already on sale

Meraiah Ekeinde, the second daughter of veteran Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, has set the internet buzzing after dropping a gorgeous set of pre-wedding photos with her fiancé.

The bride-to-be previously announced her engagement with proposal photos, though she kept her partner's face hidden at the time.

Reactions as Omotola Jalade's daughter Meraiah shares pre-wedding beach photos with fiancé. Photo credit@omosexy/@miimii_e

Source: Instagram

Now, in a fresh post shared on her Instagram page on Sunday, 4 October 2026, she gave fans a fuller picture, stepping out to the beach with her soon-to-be husband and revealing his face for the first time.

The photo collage showed the couple locked in a warm embrace by the water's edge, while another frame captured a tender kiss as they gazed into each other's eyes.

Omotola Jalade's daughter Meraiah shares pre-wedding beach photos with fiancé. Photo credit@miimii_e

Source: Instagram

Meraiah shares wedding hashtag ahead of ceremony

Meraiah also included a wedding hashtag in the post, signalling that the big day is drawing near.

In the caption, she wrote:

"Our celebration is getting so close, wouldn't have it any other way. Always and forever."

Traditional wedding in December

While Meraiah has not publicly disclosed the venue or exact date of her wedding, blogger Stella Dimoko Korkus reported that the traditional ceremony is scheduled to be held in December. Aso ebi for the occasion is reportedly already available for purchase.

Here is the Instagram post made by Meraiah ahead of her wedding:

Fans react to Meraiah Ekeinde's pre-wedding photos

The post quickly attracted warm reactions from fans and followers, many of whom could not hide their excitement at the upcoming union.

@k0lawoleajibade commented:

"Mimi decided to spray pepper on our eyes on a Sunday afternoon, chaii, see love o"

@k0lawoleajibade also added:

"Congratulations your love shall be permanent in Jesus name, amen."

@gamisglamempire wrote:

"All I can see is Cute Babies loading."

@amy_policarpio observed:

"Slide 7, na My sister Omotola i dey see."

@ovayioza_ said:

"Always here rooting for both of you. God bless this Union, beautiful people."

@amazingly_tish reacted:

"So beautiful! God bless! Congratulations Miimii and Manny."

@splendid_empire shared:

"I grew up with perperspay from aunty Omosexy and Captain Ekeinde….now Meriah and hers M$M forever"

Omotola Ekeinde shared loved-up picture

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Omotola had gushed over her 27-year union with her husband, Captain Ekeinde.

They went on a night date and had fun together as the actress asked her fans to tap into the goodness of being married.

After taking some loved-up shots, they went to the garden to eat. Different mouth-watering edibles were sighted in the video she posted.

Source: Legit.ng